Maharashtra NCP Former MLA Injured After He Trips And Falls at Gulmarg, Admitted To Srinagar Hospital

Srinagar: A former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator from Maharashtra met with an accident during his trip to Kashmir's Gulmarg and is now admitted to Srinagar's tertiary care hospital.

Prakash Gajbhiye, the 60-year-old NCP leader from Nagpur and presently a Member of the Legislative Council in Maharashtra, slipped while walking near hotel Hilltop in Gulmarg on January 24 during the trip with his family, official sources told ETV Bharat.

“He sustained head injuries after he tripped and fell. He refused treatment in Gulmarg health centre and left for Srinagar but felt the strain on the way. He was rushed to the healthcare facility in Tangmarg from where he was referred to Srinagar. He was operated in SKIMS for head injury and is presently admitted in a surgical ICU,” official sources said.

Supriya Sule, NCP's Working President and MP, said she has taken up the matter with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, whose government is taking care of the family of the injured leader.

“Former MLA Prakash Gajbhiye met with an accident in Srinagar. Shri Gajbhiye is now doing better. I have spoken with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, his office is in touch with the hospital and they are extending all necessary help to the Gajbhiye family. Thanking Omar Abdullah and his office for all the help,” Sule wrote on X today afternoon.