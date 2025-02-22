ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Police Wins 15th All India Police Commando Competition; IB Chief Hails Commandos’ Dedication

New Delhi: Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Tapan Deka on Saturday emphasised that extremely hard work and unwavering dedication define a true commando. Recognising the exceptional skills, resilience, and commitment of commandos to national security, Deka described them as the "shield of the citizens and the nation."

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 15th All India Police Commando Competition, which concluded on Saturday with a grand ceremony at the CRPF Group Centre, Gurugram.

CRPF Director General GP Singh highlighted the competition’s role in fostering excellence, endurance and tactical proficiency among India's elite commandos. He also stressed the importance of applying these skills to real-life situations and congratulated the winning teams for their outstanding performances.

The competition, which began on February 10, featured intense contests among the country’s top commando units. Maharashtra Police emerged as the overall champions, while BSF and ITBP secured the first and second runner-up positions, respectively.

In the standalone sniper competition, NSG won Gold, while Maharashtra and Rajasthan claimed Silver and Bronze.