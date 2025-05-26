Maharashtra: Heavy Rains Disrupt Normal Life In Mumbai; Aaditya Thackeray Hits Out At Maharashtra Government

Mumbai: Normal life in Mumbai came to a standstill owing to heavy rains. Areas like Kurla, Vidyavihar, Sion, Dadar, Hindmata and Parel were waterlogged as rains pounded India's financial capital from the wee hours of Monday.

The Meteorological Department has predicted more showers for the megacity, while the Municipal Corporation in Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has advised people to step outside only if it is needed.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. They have issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and a few other districts in Maharashtra.

Water has also accumulated in the Byculla area. Water has also entered the KEM hospital in Parel and patients are facing an issue. Water has also accumulated outside the state secretariat in South Mumbai.

It is also raining in the suburbs of Mumbai. The MCGM's disaster management cell is actively working. They have appealed to people to call the helpline number in case of any emergency.

40 mm rain was recorded in Nariman Point, 36 mm in Grant Road, 35 mm in Memonwada, 31 in Colaba, 24 in Mandvi, 21 in Byculla and 14 mm in Nair Hospital area in Mumbai Central.

The rains have also affected the working of suburban trains, the lifeline of Mumbai. Trains on all four lines - Western, Central, Harbour and Trans-Harbour are running late and thus thousands of daily commuters are affected.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray hit out at the BJP and the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government over the water-logging in Mumbai.

In a post on X, Aaditya, who is an MLA from Worli, said, 'The absolute apathy of the bjp government that controls the BMC for the past 3 years has led to Mumbai come to a standstill today. Mumbai has water logging in places that never saw water logged earlier. The Hind Mata which was made water logging free by us in 2021/22, is now water logged again today only and only because the BMC did not initiate the process of pumping out water on time. Last week it was Andheri Subway and Saki Naka. Today, it is many many more areas that we see suffering the bjp’s terrible governance. Why does the bjp hate Mumbai so much that it has left Mumbai grappling with roads half rug up, nallahs not cleaned and water logged in more places than before? (sic)."