Maharashtra: Man and Wife Run Away with Their Paramours; Leave Three Daughters at Home

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra): In a bizarre incident, a couple ran away with their respective paramours leaving the three daughters at home, following which a case was registered against them, police said on Thursday.

Sub Inspector Nand Kumar Bhandare of Satara police station a case has been registered on Wednesday against parents, who abandoned the three girls after 10 months.

According to Bhandare their neighbours took care of these girls for three months and as it was unclear when their parents would return, the Child Welfare Committee kept them in their orphanage.

The girls are aged 7, 9 and 11. Bhandare said that the father of these girls is a construction worker, while their mother also works as a labourer.

"They had two sons and three daughters and resided in the High Court Colony here. The father was having an extra-martial affair and their mother also had an affair with a man. One day, the father suddenly left the home. After a few days, the woman also left the house and took her sons with her," the police official added.

Police said upon investigation the woman has remarried and has a daughter from second husband. "The three daughters are been kept in an orphanage run by the Child Welfare Committee and we are further probing the matter," he added.