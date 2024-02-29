Maharashtra: Man and Wife Run Away with Their Paramours; Leave Three Daughters at Home

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 33 minutes ago

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police have booked a couple, who fled with their respective paramours

In a shocking incident, a man and his wife ran away from their house, with their respective paramours, leaving their three daughters behind. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police have booked the couple and the Child Welfare Committee is looking after the daughters, who are housed in an orphanage.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra): In a bizarre incident, a couple ran away with their respective paramours leaving the three daughters at home, following which a case was registered against them, police said on Thursday.

Sub Inspector Nand Kumar Bhandare of Satara police station a case has been registered on Wednesday against parents, who abandoned the three girls after 10 months.

According to Bhandare their neighbours took care of these girls for three months and as it was unclear when their parents would return, the Child Welfare Committee kept them in their orphanage.

The girls are aged 7, 9 and 11. Bhandare said that the father of these girls is a construction worker, while their mother also works as a labourer.

"They had two sons and three daughters and resided in the High Court Colony here. The father was having an extra-martial affair and their mother also had an affair with a man. One day, the father suddenly left the home. After a few days, the woman also left the house and took her sons with her," the police official added.

Police said upon investigation the woman has remarried and has a daughter from second husband. "The three daughters are been kept in an orphanage run by the Child Welfare Committee and we are further probing the matter," he added.

TAGGED:

DaughtersCoupleParamoursLove

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

Family of Father-Son Duo Shot Dead During Haldwani Violence in Shock, Demands Justice

Bushnell Incident Likely to Have Major Ramification in US Presidential Election

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.