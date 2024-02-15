Maharashtra: Minor Girl Raped in Pune for Not Returning Money Taken for Her Father's Treatment

Pune (Maharashtra): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped for a fortnight after she failed to pay the money borrowed for her father's illness, police said on Friday.

Circle 2 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Smarthana Patil said the accused lived next door to the victim. "The survivor's father was addicted to alcohol. She had taken Rs 30,000 from the accused for her father's illness. When the accused asked for the money, she was reluctant as she did not have the money. Unable to return the money, the accused first captured the 17-year-old girl," Smarthana said.

"She was taken to a lodge and kept there for 15 days. The accused repeatedly raped the girl at the lodge. The accused and his wife also threatened to kill the girl and forced her into prostitution and earned money. We are probing the matter," the DCP said.

Police said that the crime took place in the jurisdiction of the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station. "A case under POCSO and other sections of the IPC has been has been registered against the couple Poonam Mane (22) and Akash Mane (24). We have also arrested Poonam Mane. Akash is absconding and the search for him is on," police added. According to the police, the survivor was rescued from a lodge near the KK Police.