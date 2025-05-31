Maharashtra Man Caught Leaking Navy Secrets To Pakistan For Money, Reveals ATS

Thane: Adding to the recent spree of espionage cases, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) recently arrested an engineer Ravi Verma, a resident of Kalwa in Maharashtra's Thane, on charges of leaking sensitive information about Indian Navy to Pakistani agents in exchange for money.

During the course of investigation, it was revealed that the espionage activities were deliberate and continued for several months. As per ATS officials, Verma shared sensitive information related to Indian Navy, including details about submarines, warships, and defence storage facilities.

This is reportedly the second such spying case that has come to the fore after the arrest of DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar. In this latest case, ATS officials stated that Verma was fully aware of his actions which fetched him huge amount of money from India as well as abroad.

Notably, ATS had received information about Verma's suspicious activities a few days before the deadly terrorist attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam. Since then, the officials had been monitoring his movement. Simultaneously, the team also kept an eye on those who were helping Verma.

Officials informed that Verma first came in contact with a woman named Payal Sharma after she sent a friend request on Facebook in November 2024. Though he later realised that she was a Muslim and not someone who she claimed to be, Verma did not question her and continued the relationship. ATS believes this was part of a well-planned honeytrap. Later, Verma also started communicating with one Isprit, who is believed to be linked with Pakistani intelligence.

During interrogation, Verma revealed that the company he was associated with received a contract from the Indian Navy. The Anti-Terrorism Squad suspects that Verma, because of greed for money, shared information with Pakistani agents about 14 submarines, warships, and large ships over a period of seven months, along with the location of the military's scientific storage, the backup plan, the different kind of weapons in the Navy's godown, the number of troops or manpower deployed for its protection, and other critical details related to the Navy.

Sources said Verma deleted many messages which had sensitive information and used fake social media accounts to avoid detection. "Ravi Verma was definitely aware of what he was doing. That is why he has deleted many messages," a senior official said.

On whether he fell into the trap or was being blackmailed, the ATS believes the espionage was done primarily for money. "He knew exactly what he was doing. He was not under any kind of pressure. He did this willingly, for financial benefits," added the official.

The officials have intensified investigation to identify others who may have assisted Verma or were in contact with him during this period.

