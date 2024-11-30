Maharashtra | Mahayuti Government To Take Oath On December 5: Sources

Mumbai: Amid the impasse over the post of the new Maharashtra Chief Minister, sources on Saturday said that the Mahayuti government will take oath at a grand ceremony on December 5 in Mumbai.
The oath-taking ceremony will take place at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.
The Mahayuti comprising BJP, Shiv Sena led by Interim Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and NCP led by Ajit Pawar retained power in the key state in the recently concluded Assembly elections. The BJP alone got a staggering 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena and the NCP bagged 57 and 41 seats respectively.
Sources also said the legislative party meeting of the BJP could be held on December 2 or December 3 to elect their leader. While Shiv Sena MLAs have elected Eknath Shinde as their leader, the NCP MLAs have elected Ajit Pawar as their leader.
The Mahayuti leaders including Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde, Pawar, Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who congratulated them on their spectacular victory.
Amid all the suspense of who would be the new Maharashtra Chief Minister, Interim Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is in his native village in the Satara district.
Devendra Fadnavis has maintained that there is no fight over the post of the Chief Minister and all the three parties were on the same page.
The Opposition MVA, comprising Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and the Shiv Sena (UBT), has taken a dig at the Mahayuti for the delay in the government formation.