Maharashtra | Mahayuti Government To Take Oath On December 5: Sources

Mumbai: Amid the impasse over the post of the new Maharashtra Chief Minister, sources on Saturday said that the Mahayuti government will take oath at a grand ceremony on December 5 in Mumbai.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

The Mahayuti comprising BJP, Shiv Sena led by Interim Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and NCP led by Ajit Pawar retained power in the key state in the recently concluded Assembly elections. The BJP alone got a staggering 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena and the NCP bagged 57 and 41 seats respectively.

Sources also said the legislative party meeting of the BJP could be held on December 2 or December 3 to elect their leader. While Shiv Sena MLAs have elected Eknath Shinde as their leader, the NCP MLAs have elected Ajit Pawar as their leader.