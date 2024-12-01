No Dispute in Mahayuti, Decision Will Be Taken After Another Meeting: Eknath Shinde

Satara: On the selection of next Chief Minister, Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday said there was no dispute in the Mahayuti alliance and a decision would be taken after another meeting. He said that he came to his native village in Satara to take rest as he had worked hard during the elections.

"My health is fine. I had come to the village for rest. I have not taken a vacation in two and a half years. I had worked very hard during the election period. That is why I had come to the village to rest a little," Shinde said.

Regarding CM selection, he said that all the discussions are going on and a meeting was also held with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. A decision will be taken in the interest of the state, he said, adding that they will fulfill the expectations of the people. "The opposition is left with no work. We have no dispute. The opposition cannot even select the leader of the opposition. That is why they are raising the issue of EVMs," he said.

Eknath Shinde questioned the opposition as to why they did not raise questions on the EVMs when their allies got success in Jharkhand, Telangana, Karnataka and other States.

After coming to to his native village Dare in Mahabaleshwar taluka on Friday, Eknath Shinde's health deteriorated. The very next day he did not meet anyone as his health deteriorated. The doctors had given saline to him as he fell ill due to fever and throat infection. He will leave for Mumbai this afternoon.

During illness, Shinde got temperature of 104 degrees and he did not even leave the house for the whole day due to fever, cough and throat infection. As usual, he could not even go to the farm. He also avoided meetings with workers. A team of four doctors treated him.