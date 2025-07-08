Nod Was Given For Rally, But MNS Insisted On Specific Route For March: Fadnavis; Transport Minister Dares Cops To Arrest Him

Mira-Bhayander/ Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said permission had been granted for a rally in Mira Bhayander in which Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders planned to participate, but the party insisted on a specific route, which posed law and order challenges.

Police detained MNS's Thane and Palghar head Avinash Jadhav and several other party activists on Tuesday ahead of the rally planned in Thane's Mira Bhayander area to counter a protest staged earlier by traders against the slapping of a food stall owner for not speaking in Marathi, officials said. The rally was proposed by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti.

Fadnavis said, "There is no opposition to holding a rally. It was difficult to give permission for the sought route. Police requested them to change the route, but the organisers were adamant on a particular route."

"It could cause traffic or a stampede-like situation. In such a situation, police try to convince and offer an alternate route. We are in a democracy, everyone has the right to hold rallies," he said.

"If they ask for permission for a proper route, we will give permission today and even tomorrow too. Another organisation held a rally from the route approved by the police, but these people remained adamant on a particular route," he added.

On claims that Mira Road in Thane was being used as a testing ground for new political experiments, the chief minister said a Marathi person has a "large heart". "The Marathi people, during attacks on the country, cared about the country and did not remain selfish. A Marathi person cannot possess shallow thoughts," he said.

Fadnavis said permission was sought late Monday night for holding a gathering, which was also granted. "But when it came to the rally, they were pushing for a particular route. If permission was given, there might have been a law and order situation. For last so many years, we all are holding rallies and these are always done after consultation with police," he added. Meanwhile, Govardhan Deshmukh of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti remained defiant and said the protest march will happen.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik slammed the state government, which he is a part of. Speaking to reporters, Sarnaik, who belongs to Shiv Sena, said, "While denying permission, they served notices to party workers. I have complained against Mira-Bhayander Deputy Commissioner of Police Prakash Gaikwad to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. If the Marathi people had asked for permission for a silent protest march, it should have been given. Police are indulging in hooliganism. As the MLA of that area, I will not tolerate this."

"I am leaving for Mira Bhayander to participate in the march, if police have guts they should arrest me," he warned.