Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: 53.95% Voter Turnout Recorded

Mumbai: In the third phase of Lok Sabha polls today, a battle royal is on the cards for 11 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra with the spotlight on the Baramati Lok Sabha segment where Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is fielded against Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Voting for 11 of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, spread across western Maharashtra, Konkan and Marathwada regions, began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm at more than 23,000 polling centres set up for the third phase of the general elections.

Polling was held in Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur (SC), Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Hatkanangale. In all, 258 candidates, including nominees from national and regional parties, were in the fray.

In Baramati in Pune district, the home turf of the Pawar family, sitting MP Supriya Sule is pitted against her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar. Other important nominees include royal scions Shahu Chhatrapati of the Congress in Kolhapur and BJP's Udayanraje Bhosale in Satara and Union minister Narayan Rane of the BJP in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg.

In all, 2.09 crore people were eligible to vote in the third phase for which 23,036 polling centres have been set up. These included 1,07,64,741 male voters, 1,02,26,946 female electors and 929 from the third gender.

In the Marathwada region, Osmanabad (Dharashiv) saw a direct fight between the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the Shiv Sena (UBT), while in Latur (SC), where 28 candidates are in the fray, the main contest was between the Congress (Shivajirao Kalge) and the BJP (Sudhakar Shrangare). Narsinghrao Udgirkar was the candidate of Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in Latur.

7.19 PM - 53.95 per cent voter turnout recorded

An approximate voter turn out of 53.95 per cent was recorded in Maharashtra.

5.37 PM - 53.40 per cent voter turnout till 5 PM

A voter turn out of 53.40 per cent was recorded in Maharashtra till 5 PM. 62.18 per cent votes were polled in Hatkanagale, while Kolhapur recorded a voter turn out of 63.71 per cent till 5 PM. 50.00 per cent votes were polled in Madha while 45.68 per cent votes were polled in Baramati, where Supriya Sule is in the fray. A voter turn out of 52.78 per cent was recorded in Osmanabad (Dharashiv) till 5 PM, while a voter turn out of 50.31 per cent was recorded in Raigad. 53.75 per cent votes were polled in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg while 54.11 per cent votes were polled in Satara till 5 PM. In Solapur, where Praniti Shinde is in the fray, 49.17 per cent votes were polled till 3 PM.

5.18 PM - Five booked as NCP (SP) alleges cash distribution by Ajit Pawar-led party in Baramati LS seat

The Pune police on Tuesday registered a non-cognisable offence against five persons after NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) alleged that some individuals belonging to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP distributed cash to voters in Bhor town of the Pune ahead of the polling for Baramati Lok Sabha seat, an official said. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the alleged distribution of money, while Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar refuted the charges against his party. NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar alleged that the cash was being distributed in Bhor by the ruling NCP and alleged that a cooperative bank in Bhor was kept open till late Monday night.

3.32 PM - 42.63 per cent voter turnout till 3 PM

A voter turn out of 42.63 per cent was recorded in Maharashtra till 3 PM. 49.94 per cent votes were polled in Hatkanagale, while Kolhapur recorded a voter turn out of 51.51 per cent till 3 PM. 39.11 per cent votes were polled in Madha while 34.96 per cent votes were polled in Baramati, where Supriya Sule is in the fray. A voter turn out of 40.92 per cent was recorded in Osmanabad (Dharashiv) till 3 PM, while a voter turn out of 41.43 per cent was recorded in Raigad. 44.73 per cent votes were polled in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg while 43.83 per cent votes were polled in Satara till 3 PM. In Solapur, where Praniti Shinde is in the fray, 39.54 per cent votes were polled till 3 PM.

2.38 PM - Jayant Patil Cast His Vote

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Jayant Patil cast his vote at a polling booth in the Sangli district. Patil exercised his franchise along with his kin. NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) has joined hands with Congress and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Chandrahar Patil - a winner of Maharashtra Kesari, while BJP has fielded Sanjaykaka Patil from Sangli.

1.35 PM - 31.55 per cent voter turnout till 1 PM

A voter turn out of 31.55 per cent was recorded in Maharashtra till 1 PM. 36.17 per cent votes were polled in Hatkanagale, while Kolhapur recorded a voter turn out of 38.42 per cent till 1 PM. 26.61 per cent votes were polled in Madha while 27.55 per cent votes were polled in Baramati. A voter turn out of 30.54 per cent was recorded in Osmanabad (Dharashiv) till 1 PM, while a voter turn out of 31.34 per cent was recorded in Raigad. 33.91 per cent votes were polled in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg while 32.78 per cent votes were polled in Satara till 1 PM. In Solapur, where former Union Minister Sushilkumar Shinde's daughter Praniti is in the fray, 29.32 per cent votes were polled till 1 PM.

1.02 PM - Prithviraj Chavan Cast His Vote

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan cast his vote at a polling booth in Satara district. Apart from Chavan, also a former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Satara MP Sriniwas Patil also exercised his franchise. Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) has fielded Shashikant Shinde from Satara while BJP has given a ticket to Udayanraje Bhosale, who belongs to the royal family.

12.55 PM - Vishwajeet Kadam Cast His Vote

Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam, son of late Maharashtra Minister Patangrao Kadam, cast his vote along with his family members, at a polling booth in Sangli district of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has fielded Chandrahar Patil from Sangli Lok Sabha seat while the National Democratic Alliance has fielded Sanjaykaka Patil.

12.10 PM - Archana Patil Cast Her Vote

Archana Patil, who has been fielded by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from the Osmanabad (Dharashiv) constituency cast her vote along with kin at a polling booth in the Dharashiv district. MLA Rana Jaghit Singh Patil and former Maharashtra Minister Padmasinh Patil also exercised their franchise in the Dharashiv district. Archana Patil is up against sitting MP Omraje Nimbalkar, who has been fielded by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)

11.36 AM - 18.18 Per Cent Voter Turn Out Recorded Till 11 AM

A voter turn out of 18.18 per cent was recorded in Maharashtra till 11 AM. 20.74 per cent votes were polled in Hatkanagale, while Kolhapur recorded a voter turn out of 23.77 per cent till 11 AM. 15.11 per cent votes were polled in Madha while 14.64 per cent votes were polled in Baramati. A voter turn out of 17.06 per cent was recorded in Osmanabad (Dharashiv) till 11 AM, while a voter turn out of 17.18 per cent was recorded in Raigad. 21.19 per cent votes were polled in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg while 18.94 per cent votes were polled in Satara till 11 AM. In Solapur, where former Union Minister Sushilkumar Shinde's daughter Praniti is in the fray, 15.69 per cent votes were polled till 11 AM.

10.52 AM - Narayan Rane Cast His Vote

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency Narayan Rane cast his vote at a polling booth in the Sindhudurg district. He is taking on Vinayak Rane, who has been fielded by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

9.58 AM - Supriya Sule Cast Her Vote

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate from Baramati Lok Sabha constituency and daughter of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar cast her vote along with her husband and two children at a polling booth in Baramati. She is up against her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

She appealed people to come out and vote in large numbers. "I would just very humbly appeal to the voters to make sure that the entire election process from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari is smooth, no misuse of power or muscle or money should be there. Elections must be fair, just and peaceful all over India," Sule said.

9.35 AM - 6.64 per cent voter turn out recorded in Maharashtra till 9 AM

A voter turn out of 6.64 per cent was recorded in Maharashtra till 9 AM. 7.55 per cent votes were polled in Hatkanagale, while Kolhapur recorded a voter turn out of 8.04 per cent till 9 AM. 4.99 per cent votes were polled in Madha while 5.77 per cent votes were polled in Baramati where Supriya Sule is up against Sunetra Pawar.

9.29 AM - Riteish Deshmukh, his wife Genelia cast their vote

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh cast his vote at a polling booth in Latur in Maharashtra. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had fielded current MP has fielded Sudhakar Sharangare while Congress has fielded Shivajirao Kalge. Read more