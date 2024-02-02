Loading...

Maharashtra, Karnataka, AP Top Three States with Maximum Number of JN.1 Variant of Covid19: Centre

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 2, 2024, 8:40 PM IST

The highest number of cases of the JN.1 Covid-19 variant has been reported in Maharashtra (451), Karnataka (399) and Andhra Pradesh (207), the Health Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

As of November 2023, cases of the JN.1 variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in various States and Union Territories. Since its initial detection, there has been a gradual increase in Covid-19 cases attributed to this variant

New Delhi: The highest number of cases of the JN.1 Covid-19 variant has been reported in Maharashtra (451), Karnataka (399) and Andhra Pradesh (207), the Health Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Friday. “Cases of JN.1 variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus were first reported in the country in November 2023. Since then a gradual increase in Covid-19 cases due to the variant has been reported from various States and Union Territories,” said Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare SP Singh Baghel in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

As many as 17 States have reported a total of 1,725 cases of the JN 1 variant as of January 28, government records stated. Baghel said that his ministry continues to monitor the Covid-19 trajectory in the country as well as globally. “Overall, the trajectory of Covid-19 cases in the country witnessed a slight upsurge in the last week of November 2023, which peaked around late December 2023 and is currently on the decline. As of January 29, 2024, as reported by States and UTs, a total of 1,460 cases of Covid-19 are active in the country, of which almost 85 per cent are reported to be mild and under home isolation,” he said.

He said that to strengthen disease surveillance and monitor disease trends, including Covid-19 and its variants, the Central government has strengthened the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), which monitors outbreak-prone diseases and institutes requisite public health measures.

“Similarly, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has established a network of more than 150 Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) for timely laboratory-based confirmation of pathogens,” Baghel informed.

With the long-term goal to better prepare India against public health emergencies, Baghel said that Pradhan Mantri–Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) has been launched with the intent to enhance the capacity of primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities and systems and institutes for identifying and managing any new and emerging diseases.

Read more: 22 Cases Of Covid's JN.1 Variant Detected In Country Till Thursday

