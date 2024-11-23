Maharashtra, Jharkhand Results Live Update: NDA Vs INDIA As Counting Of Votes Begins 8 AM

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Result Live Update: Online Meeting Of 103 Congress Candidates

On the eve of the counting of votes, the Congress Maharashtra in charge Ramesh Chennithala held a Zoom meeting with all the assembly poll candidates in the state. The Congress had fielded 103 candidates for the November 20 polls. The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

Later, the party's core group held a meeting to discuss government formation and steps to be taken for the security of MLAs to avoid poaching, senior leader Naseem Khan said. Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut has also said MVA plans to keep all newly elected MLAs under one roof and make provisions for their accommodation. He also said the MVA would win 160 seats, adding that the plan was to form the government before November 26.