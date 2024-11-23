Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi says he was confident of the saffron party's win in the state as the counting of votes takes place shortly from now. "We are sure that we will form the government and BJP-led NDA will get more than 51 seats. People have voted for NDA as they are fed up with the current government's corruption," he said while speaking to the media on Saturday morning.
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Results Live Update: NDA Vs INDIA As Counting Of Votes Begins 8 AM
The stage is set for the counting of votes in Maharashtra and Jharkhand today as political leaders and parties anxiously await the results. Today's outcome will decide whether the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition will retain power or the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will make a comeback in Maharashtra. Similarly in Jharkhand, the results will decide whether the BJP-led NDA or the JMM-led alliance will form the next government. Counting of postal ballots will start at 8 am, and the trends and results are likely to start trickling in by 9 am.
- Maharashtra: While most exit polls predict a victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, three suggest that neither the Mahayuti nor the Maha Vikas Aghadi would secure a decisive majority to form the next government in Maharashtra. The final turnout in the polls, held on November 20, was 66.05 per cent, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019.
- Jharkhand: The state witnessed a fierce electoral battle between the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-led NDA, with the former seeking to retain power and the latter attempting to wrest it from the ruling dispensation. The voter turnout reached a record 67.74 per cent in the state, the highest since the formation of the state on November 15, 2000. While some exit polls predict that the BJP-led NDA is likely to oust the ruling JMM-led coalition, others forecast the return of the INDIA alliance in Jharkhand. All eyes will be on key seats that will decide the electoral fates of prominent politicians.
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Result Live Update: BJP State Chief Confident Of Victory
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Result Live Update: Online Meeting Of 103 Congress Candidates
On the eve of the counting of votes, the Congress Maharashtra in charge Ramesh Chennithala held a Zoom meeting with all the assembly poll candidates in the state. The Congress had fielded 103 candidates for the November 20 polls. The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).
Later, the party's core group held a meeting to discuss government formation and steps to be taken for the security of MLAs to avoid poaching, senior leader Naseem Khan said. Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut has also said MVA plans to keep all newly elected MLAs under one roof and make provisions for their accommodation. He also said the MVA would win 160 seats, adding that the plan was to form the government before November 26.
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Result Live Update: Visuals From A Counting Centre
Visuals from many counting centres in Maharashtra surfaced on Saturday morning ahead of the counting for the 288 assembly seats that went to the polls on November 20. The counting is expected to begin at 8 am today. Counting of votes will also be held for the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll, where 67.81 per cent voting was recorded on November 20.
Kolhapur district led with 76.63 per cent polling, followed by 75.26 per cent in Gadchiroli, which has some Left Wing Extremism affected pockets, while the lowest was in Mumbai island city at 52.07 per cent. Mumbai suburban district recorded 55.95 per cent polling. A total of 288 counting centres have been set up for the counting of votes today, including one for the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll. The high volume of postal ballots has led to the establishment of 1,732 tables for postal ballot counting and 592 tables for Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) to ensure a smooth counting process across all assembly constituencies, an official said.
Maharashtra Assembly Election Result Live Update: Eknath Shinde Opponent Kedar Dighe Alleges Irregularities In EVM Storage
Kedar Dighe, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate who is pitted against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat in Thane, has alleged irregularities in the post-voting process, including storing EVMs in the observation room instead of the strong room.
Dighe claimed that the observation room did not have CCTV coverage, showing videos to reporters to buttress his allegations. "The envelopes containing postal ballots are not sealed. The Election Commission must look into these irregularities and take action against the personnel. It should order repoll in the seat," Dighe said.
