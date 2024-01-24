Maharashtra: Jan 25 Conclave Expected to Seal Deal on INDIA Alliance's Seat Sharing

New Delhi: The Congress managers hope to seal INDIA alliances’ first seat-sharing agreement in Maharashtra on January 25 amid pressure tactics by allies in some states.

“This is the second round of talks between the Congress national alliance committee and the MVA partners Shiv Sena UBT and NCP. If seat-sharing talks conclude, a formal announcement may be made. Otherwise, one more meeting will take place,” former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan told ETV Bharat.

According to Chavan, a lot of consultations detailing the profile of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state were taking place between the MVA allies but the discussions were yet not final.

“Talks have been happening. A lot of numbers are floating around but don’t believe them till a formal announcement is made. There is broad understanding within the MVA to fight the coming Lok Sabha polls together but who gets which seat is yet not final,” said Chavan.

The former chief minister was referring to various reports suggesting the Congress had agreed to fight 20 seats, Sena 18 and NCP 10 allowing Sharad Pawar to share a few seats with his party’s regional allies like Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Shetkari Sangathan leader Raju Shetti.

According to Congress insiders, the past weeks have seen some hard negotiations between the MVA partners with each asserting its importance in the western state and demanding seats accordingly. The Congress has been claiming 23 seats, the Sena also 23 seats and the NCP not less than 12 though both Sena and NCP have suffered a split over the past years.

In order to reach an understanding with Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, Congress national alliance committee member Ashok Gehlot held discussions with the former MVA chief minister on Jan 19 in Mumbai.

The January 25 meeting of the MVA leaders hopes to take that consensus forward, said Congress insiders, adding that the Mumbai conclave was also significant as it was an opportunity for the MVA leaders to send a signal to the other INDIA alliance partners like the AAP, SP and TMC, who are giving a tough time to the grand old party’s managers during seat-sharing talks.

For instance, a day ahead of the crucial Mumbai meeting, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has snapped ties with the Congress in West Bengal though she would continue with the aliance at the National level.

Banerjee also expressed her displeasure that she had not been informed by the Congress about Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’s entry into West Bengal.

Incidentally, Banerjee’s remarks came a day after Rahul stated that he shared a personal equation with the TMC leader and expressed the hope that a seat-sharing agreement would soon be concluded in West Bengal.

“These are Mamata Didi’s pressure tactics ahead of seat-sharing talks. We have to keep calm and find a solution,” a senior AICC functionary said.

The West Bengal Congress has been at loggerheads with the TMC which has offered only 2/42 Lok Sabha seats to the grand old party.

Similarly, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced that he has agreed to give 7 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats to ally RLD in western UP but was still negotiating with the Congress.

AAP’s Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has been provoking the Congress leaders by repeatedly claiming that his party will win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the northern state.