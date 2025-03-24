Maharashtra House Passes Resolution Recommending Bharat Ratna For Jyotirao And Savitribai Phule

Mumbai: A unanimous resolution recommending the bestowal of Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, by the Centre posthumously on social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule was passed by the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Monday.

The resolution was moved by minister Jayakumar Raval, while NCP MLA Chhagan Bhujbal and Congress's Vijay Wadetiwar spoke in support of it.

"Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule should have been conferred with the Bharat Ratna earlier. There has been a demand for them to be conferred with the highest civilian award for many years. Many great people have passed away in our society in Maharashtra who should also be conferred with the Bharat Ratna," Bhujbal said.

"The Chief Minister should use his weight in Delhi and get Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule the Bharat Ratna," Wadettiar said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said people have recognised the Mahatma title bestowed on Phule, and Bharat Ratna is the recognition of the state. "Mahatma title was above everything in the country and was enjoyed by only two people — Mahatma Phule and Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

"The recommendation to Central Govt, to confer Bharat Ratna to Krantisurya Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule got unanimously passed in our Maharashtra Legislative Assembly," he posted on X.

Expressing happiness over the passage of the resolution, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said bestowing Bharat Ratna to the iconic social reformers will be an honour to public sentiment. It will enhance the prestige of the award, he added. The resolution enhances the reputation of progressive and reformist Maharashtra, Pawar said while extending gratitude to legislators for passing it unanimously.

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule established the first school for girls in Pune, opening the doors of education for women, he said. "Today, women hold responsible positions in various fields such as agriculture, education, knowledge, science, research, space, politics and social service, actively contributing to the nation's progress. The credit for the transformation goes entirely to their visionary approach and tireless efforts. Their extraordinary work in bringing education to the underprivileged, marginalised and Bahujan communities remains unparalleled. Hence, they will always be regarded as 'Mahatma' by farmers, labourers, and citizens," Pawar said.