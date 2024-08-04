Maharashtra: Heavy Rains Lash Pune; NDRF, Army Deployed

Pune (Maharashtra): Heavy Rains lashed Pune and surrounding areas on Sunday following which normal life was disrupted. Due to continuous rains, a large amount of water has been released from the Khadakwasla Dam.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a red alert for Pune city. In the Ekta Nagar area, water had accumulated. Due to the rising water level on the Sinhagad Road and in Ekta Nagar, the Pune fire brigade personnel have shifted around 25 citizens to a safer place.

Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase told reporters, "A red alert has been issued by the IMD. People have also been evacuated from Yerwada and Pimpri Chinchwad. 35,000 cusecs of water was released from Khadakwasla Dam on Sunday morning and later 45,705 cusecs of water was released in the evening. All our units have been alerted."

He also appealed to people not to venture outside their houses. Officials said that the teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army have been deployed in the city.

"Around 100 jawans are included in the contingent deployed in the flood-affected areas. The contingent consists of infantrymen from the Maratha Light Infantry, an engineer task force from the Bombay Engineers Group and a medical team from the Army Hospital in Khadki. The unit is equipped with rescue boats, unmanned automated helicopters (quadcopters) and other essential rescue equipment," officials added.

"A large tree inside the Bal Shikshan Mandir School in the Deccan area fell on the school wall. No one was injured in the incident but two to three cars have been damaged," they added.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, who is an MP from Pune, appealed to people to cooperate with the authorities. In a post on X, he said, "As the discharge (of water from the Khadwasla Dam) is huge, the citizens living along the riverbed are being informed and I request the citizens, please follow the instructions of the administration responsibly."