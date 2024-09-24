Maharashtra Govt Shielding Other Accused By Killing Our Son, Says Parents of Badlapur Rape Accused

Badlapur(Maharashtra): The parents of Badlapur rape accused, Akshay Shinde, who was killed in an encounter, have levelled serious allegations against the state government and the home department of shielding other accused. Echoing them, leaders of the Grand Alliance have also slammed the home department for complicity as, despite completion of the report, the SIT has not submitted it to the home department. The opposition leaders have alleged that the report was prepared on instructions from the government.

Shinde was accused of rape of two small children in a school in Badlapur in August. When the parents of the victims went to file a complaint, the police didn’t register it and kept them waiting for twelve hours. Finally, the complaint was filed under pressure from the workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Despite that, the police didn’t take any immediate action. Seeing this apathy, the locals staged a violent protest at the Badlapur Railway Station, compelling the government to order an inquiry into the matter.

After it was ordered to take appropriate action against the management of the school where the incident took place and install CCTV cameras on the premises, nothing was done. When it was found that the CCTV footage of 15 days in which the incident took place was missing nobody could come out with a plausible justification. The principal of the school is still at large.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has alleged that the directors of the institute are absconding so far either the government has failed to arrest them or has helped them flee.

Shinde was being taken from the court to the police station in Mumbra when he allegedly grabbed a police pistol and tried to fire at the personnel. In retaliation, he was shot dead. His family has refused to accept the police version and demanded compensation from the government for unjustifiably killing their son.

The opposition party is approaching the court on Tuesday to demand a thorough inquiry into the alleged encounter. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and CIDCO Chairman Sanjay Shirsat has also expressed displeasure in this matter.

“The police have been unforgivably lax in this case. How did the handcuffed accused snatch the pistol from the police? The pistol has a lock. How did he unlock it to fire at the police? All this is inexplicable and the police should not be forgiven for this mistake. Therefore, the leader of his friendly party has raised questions about the administration of the state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis,” Shirsat said.