Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan Is NDA Candidate For Vice President

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced Maharashtra Governor Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan as the National Democratic Alliance's candidate for the upcoming Vice-President election, scheduled for September 9.

Radhakrishnan' s name was finalised in BJP's Parliamentary Board meeting at the party headquarters. His name was announced by BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda here on the day. Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra on July 31, 2024.

Prior to his appointment, he served as the Governor of Jharkhand for nearly one-and-a-half years. As the Governor of Jharkhand, Radhakrishnan was appointed by the President of India to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and as the Lt Governor of Puducherry.

With more than four decades of experience, Radhakrishnan is a respected name in the polity and public life of Tamil Nadu. Born on October 20, 1957 in Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Starting as an RSS Swayamsevak, he became a State Executive Committee Member of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974.

In 1996, Radhakrishnan was appointed the Secretary of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time from Coimbatore in 1998. He was re-elected to Lok Sabha in 1999.

During his tenure as an MP, he served as Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Textiles. He was also a member of the Parliamentary Committee for Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and the Consultative Committee for Finance. He was a member of the Parliamentary Special Committee investigating the Stock Exchange Scam.

In 2004, Radhakrishnan addressed the UN General Assembly as part of the Parliamentary Delegation. He was also a member of the first Parliamentary delegation to Taiwan.

Between 2004 and 2007, Radhakrishnan served as the State President of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. In this role, he undertook a 19,000 km ‘Ratha Yatra’ that lasted for 93 days. The Yatra was organised to highlight his demands for the linking of all Indian rivers, eradicating terrorism, implementing a uniform civil code, removing untouchability and combating the menace of narcotic drugs. He also led two more Padayatras for different causes.

In 2016, Radhakrishnan was appointed as the Chairman of the Coir Board, Kochi, a position he held for four years. Under his leadership, coir exports from India reached an all-time high of Rs. 2532 crores. From 2020 to 2022, he was the All India in Charge of BJP for Kerala.

On February 18, 2023, Radhakrishnan was appointed as the Governor of Jharkhand. Within his first four months, he travelled to all the 24 districts of Jharkhand, interacting with citizens and district officials. An avid sportsperson, Radhakrishnan was a college champion in table tennis and a long-distance runner. He also enjoyed cricket and volleyball.

Widely traveled, Radhakrishnan has visited the USA, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Belgium, Holland, Turkey, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Egypt, UAE, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Japan.