Maharashtra Government To Build Chhatrapati Shivaji Memorial At Agra; GR Issued

Agra: The Maharashtra government on Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti had announced to build a grand memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maratha Warrior King, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday, the Maharashtra government issued a Government Resolution (GR) in this regard. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also posted it on his social media handles. It is clear that the Maharashtra government will only build the memorial.

According to the GR issued by Deputy Secretary Vijay Krishnaji, the Maharashtra government will acquire the land at Kothi Meena Bazaar, where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was kept by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The memorial will be built on the said land and Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation has been made the nodal agency for this ambitious project.

There will be a museum, a light and sound show, presentation of a documentary in this memorial. A committee of historians under the chairmanship of Tourism Ministers has been formed for this purpose.

Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, who hails from Maharashtra, had first mooted the idea of having a memorial. Fadnavis on February 19 had said that he would speak to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath about the memorial. On March 12, Yogi Adityanath asked the Chief Secretary (Tourism) about the status report on Meena Kothi Bazaar.