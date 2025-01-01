ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Government Forms SIT to Probe Beed Sarpanch Murder Case

Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district was brutally killed on December 9 for opposing an extortion bid by some persons.

Representational
Representational (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 58 minutes ago

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday formed a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, officials said.

The SIT will be headed by the Crime Investigation Department's (CID) Deputy Inspector General Basavraj Teli, said an order issued by the state Home Department.

Other members of the team are Anil Gujar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CID, Vijaysingh Jonwal, Assistant Police Inspector of the local crime branch, Beed; Mahesh Vighne, PSI of local crime branch, Beed; Anand Shinde, PSI of Kej Police Station; ASI Tulshiram Jagtap; and police constables Manoj Wagh, Chandrakant Kalkute, Balasaheb Ahankare and Santosh Gitte, the order said.

Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog in Kej tehsil of Beed district, was abducted and brutally killed on December 9, allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by some persons who had demanded money from a windmill company.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday formed a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, officials said.

The SIT will be headed by the Crime Investigation Department's (CID) Deputy Inspector General Basavraj Teli, said an order issued by the state Home Department.

Other members of the team are Anil Gujar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CID, Vijaysingh Jonwal, Assistant Police Inspector of the local crime branch, Beed; Mahesh Vighne, PSI of local crime branch, Beed; Anand Shinde, PSI of Kej Police Station; ASI Tulshiram Jagtap; and police constables Manoj Wagh, Chandrakant Kalkute, Balasaheb Ahankare and Santosh Gitte, the order said.

Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog in Kej tehsil of Beed district, was abducted and brutally killed on December 9, allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by some persons who had demanded money from a windmill company.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRASARPANCH MURDERSITMURDER CASESIT SARPANCH MURDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.