Maharashtra: Former Rajasthan Minister And Congress Leader Cheated On The Pretext Of Becoming SSST Trustee

Shirdi: A former Rajasthan Minister and Congress leader Joginder Singh Awana was duped of Rs 6,000 on the pretext of making him a trustee of the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), Shirdi, police said on Saturday.

A case in this connection has been registered at the Shirdi Police station and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, said Shirish Vamane, DySP of Shirdi Police.

Daily hundreds of devotees including VIPs come to seek blessings of Shree Saibaba from across the world. When the VIPs come to Shirdi, they come into contact with several people. In the past, there have been cases where the VIPs have been cheated.

"An accused Amol Gujrathi took Rs 6,000 from Joginder Singh Awana and assured him that he would be made a trustee in the SSST, which managed the Shirdi shrine," Vamane said. Awana represented the Nadbai-Bharatpur Assembly constituency in Rajasthan. He had visited Shirdi with his family a few months ago.

It is understood that at that time one Amol Gujrathi had facilitated his VIP Darshan of Sai Baba. Awana has been coming to Shirdi for the past 36 years. He and his kin were happy and satisfied as they had the VIP darshan of Sai Baba. After this Awana and Amol Gujrathi became friends. Taking disadvantage of the friendship, Gujrathi assured the former Rajasthan Minister that he would always get VIP darshan and would be made SSST Trustee. He also took Rs 6000 from Awana through UPI.