Maha Elections Row: No Response From Rahul Gandhi On Poll Panel's Letter To Him, Claim ECI sources

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi is yet to respond to the Election Commission of India's letter to him in the wake of his article in a national daily, in which he had questioned the outcome of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls, sources in the poll panel claimed on Tuesday.

Referring to Gandhi's article titled "Match-fixing Maharashtra", which was published in a national English daily on June 7, the ECI sources said the poll panel while taking note of it, wrote to him, stating that if he has any issue regarding conduct of elections, he can write to it or can meet in person at a mutually convenient date.

"ECI wrote to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi over the article written by him, which was published in a national daily on June 7. The ECI has stated that if there's any issue, he can write to it or can meet in person. However, he (Rahul) has not responded to the ECI so far," poll panel sources told ETV Bharat.

In its letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi on June 12, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the ECI Secretary Ashwani Kumar Mohal wrote, "In view of your article published in Indian Express on June 7 on Maharashtra Assembly elections held last year, I am directed to state that similar issues were raised by the Indian National Congress (INC) after the assembly elections in November 2024."

"The Commission had given a detailed reply to the INC December 24, 2024. A copy of the reply is available on the ECI website. All elections are conducted by the Election Commission of India strictly as per Electoral Laws passed by the Parliament, rules made therein and instructions issued by the Election Commission of India from time to time. As you are aware, the entire election process is conducted in a decentralised manner at the Assembly Constituency level, which involved more than 1,00,186 booth-level officers (BLOs), 288 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 139 General Observers, 41 Police Observers, 71 Expenditure Observers and 288 Returning Officers (ROs) appointed by the Commission and 1,08,026 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by National and State Political Parties, including 28,421 from INC, across the state of Maharashtra," read the letter.

It further said, "We presume that any issue regarding conduct of elections would have already been raised through election petitions filed in the competent court of law by the INC candidates. However, if you still have any issues, you are welcome to write to us and the Commission is also willing to meet you in person at a mutually convenient date and time to discuss all issues. A convenient date and time may be communicated in this regard at the email."

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, who has been alleging irregularities in Maharashtra polls, claimed that voter list in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' constituency grew by eight percent in just five months.

"In Maharashtra CM's own constituency, the voter list grew by 8% in just five months. Some booths saw a 20-50 percent surge. BLOs reported unknown individuals casting votes. Media uncovered thousands of voters with no verified address. And the EC? Silent, or complicit. These aren't isolated glitches. This is vote theft. The cover-up is the confession. That's why we demand the immediate release of machine-readable digital voter rolls and CCTV footage," he wrote on X.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Monday said that elections in India are conducted as per the law as there can be nothing more transparent than law in any country.

