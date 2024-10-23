ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Elections: NCP Releases First List Of 38 Candidates, Ajit Pawar To Contest From Baramati

Pune: The Nationalist Congress Party on Wednesday announced its first list of 38 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar being fielded from Baramati constituency in Pune district.

The elections for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and the results are scheduled on November 23.

Baramati seat is known to be a stronghold of Pawar family and is likely to witness a 'Pawar vs Pawar' battle as Ajit Pawar may contest against his nephew, Yugendra Pawar of NCP(SP) here. This seat has been represented by Ajit Pawar since 1993. In the previous election, he had won by a margin of 1,65,000.

The Nationalist Congress Party's candidate list includes Sulabha Khodke, who switched from Congress. Khodke has been announced as a candidate from Amravati.