Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Congress Releases First List; Ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan To Contest From Karad South

New Delhi: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan has been fielded by the Congress from the Karad South constituency for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The Mallikarjun Kharge-led party, which is a part of the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), released its first list of candidates on Thursday. As per the seat sharing agreement, Congress will contest on 85 of the total 288 seats.