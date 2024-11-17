ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Deprived Of Jobs As Key Projects Shifted To Gujarat: Priyanka Gandhi

Mumbai: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday criticised the ruling BJP for its policies and claimed Maharashtra has been deprived of jobs due to the shifting of some big projects to Gujarat.

Speaking at a rally in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district ahead of the November 20 state assembly polls, she claimed the ruling alliance leaders were trying to divert the attention from real issues and making attempts to polarise the society.

Targeting the Mahayuti government in the state over its flagship Ladki Bahin scheme, Vadra said women should vote for a better life and not because they are getting Rs 1,500 a month.

The Congress leader also said if the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comes to power, it will give Rs 7,000 per quintal MSP to farmers for soybean crop.

Vadra claimed there were more than 2.5 lakh vacant posts in Maharashtra. The state has been deprived of jobs due to the shifting of Foxconn, Airbus projects to Gujarat, she added.

"People are making efforts, learning new skills, but they still can't find jobs. This should have been the government's primary focus, but it has failed to fill these posts," she said. She also sought to link suicides by youth in Maharashtra to lack of job opportunities.

"Maximum number of youth suicides in the country are happening in Maharashtra. This is the result of the BJP's failure to address unemployment," the Congress leader claimed. On the slogan "ek hain to safe hain" (if we are united, we are safe) raised by BJP leaders during the poll campaign, Gandhi said the word 'safe' has two meanings - security and coffer.