ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Kids, Woman Drown in Forest Waterfall behind Lonavala's Bhushi Dam in Maharashtra

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Updated : 14 hours ago

A woman and four children 'slipped' on mossy stones and were swept away in a waterfall at the backwaters of the Bhushi Dam at Pune's Lonavala on Sunday afternoon. The unfortunate incident occurred at a forest waterfall in which five members of the same family who had gone on a picnic during the rains were swept away.

Bhushi dam waterfall tragedy in Maharashtra
Bhushi dam waterfall tragedy in Maharashtra (ETV Bharat)

Pune (Maharashtra) : A forty-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl drowned to death in a waterfall close to the backwater of Bhushi Dam in Pune's Lonavala area on Sunday, while three children in the 4-6 age group are missing, a police official said.

The incident happened at 1:30 pm, after which search and rescue teams rushed to the spot, Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh said.
"We have recovered the bodies of a 40-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl. Two 6-year-old girls and a 4-year-old boy are missing in the incident. It seems they are part of a family and slipped into a waterfall some two kilometres away from Bhushi Dam and drowned at the reservoir downstream," the SP told PTI.

Lonavala Police Station in-charge Mayur Agnave told IANS that the tragedy occurred in the afternoon when the victims and some others had gone to enjoy the waterfall, flowing in the hilly forests near the Bhushi Dam. As per information, all the victims are reported to be from Sayyed Nagar in Pune. Locals said that they may have slipped on the mossy stones at the base of the falls, got carried away in the force of the water and met a watery end, though exact details are awaited. Rescue teams of locals and police, armed with ropes and trekking gear, have rushed to the tragedy site to remove the victims, Agnave added.

The picnickers could not predict the force of the waterfall and were eventually swept away in the water. The Ansari family from Pune was stated to have met with this tragedy.

Read More:

  1. Thousands Join Families In Mourning Over Loss Of Loved Ones In J-K Boat Capsize
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Six Dead, Three Missing As Boat Capsizes In River Jhelum In Srinagar

Pune (Maharashtra) : A forty-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl drowned to death in a waterfall close to the backwater of Bhushi Dam in Pune's Lonavala area on Sunday, while three children in the 4-6 age group are missing, a police official said.

The incident happened at 1:30 pm, after which search and rescue teams rushed to the spot, Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh said.
"We have recovered the bodies of a 40-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl. Two 6-year-old girls and a 4-year-old boy are missing in the incident. It seems they are part of a family and slipped into a waterfall some two kilometres away from Bhushi Dam and drowned at the reservoir downstream," the SP told PTI.

Lonavala Police Station in-charge Mayur Agnave told IANS that the tragedy occurred in the afternoon when the victims and some others had gone to enjoy the waterfall, flowing in the hilly forests near the Bhushi Dam. As per information, all the victims are reported to be from Sayyed Nagar in Pune. Locals said that they may have slipped on the mossy stones at the base of the falls, got carried away in the force of the water and met a watery end, though exact details are awaited. Rescue teams of locals and police, armed with ropes and trekking gear, have rushed to the tragedy site to remove the victims, Agnave added.

The picnickers could not predict the force of the waterfall and were eventually swept away in the water. The Ansari family from Pune was stated to have met with this tragedy.

Read More:

  1. Thousands Join Families In Mourning Over Loss Of Loved Ones In J-K Boat Capsize
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Six Dead, Three Missing As Boat Capsizes In River Jhelum In Srinagar
Last Updated : 14 hours ago

TAGGED:

DROWNINGSWATERFALLLONAVALAMAHARASHTRADROWNINGS WATERFALL LONAVALA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.