Maharashtra Congress to Brainstorm over Lok Sabha Polls on Feb 16-17

New Delhi: The Congress is holding a two-day brainstorming session on February 16 and 17 after three senior Maharashtra leaders quit the party recently. In all, 400 senior leaders are likely to discuss strategy for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats and the Congress managers are planning on how to strengthen their alliance with Shiv Sena UBT and NCP Sharad Pawar group and take on the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who is expected to address the party conclave being held in Pune, has asked two key party strategists Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiv Kumar and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to lecture the senior state leaders on how to assess ground-level strength and devise the poll plan.

“This is a brainstorming cum training session. Around 400 senior leaders from across the state are expected to attend. We will review our poll preparedness, take stock of the ground-level situation and discuss our strengths and weaknesses,” AICC secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Ashish Dua told ETV Bharat.

According to party insiders, out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and NCP Sharad Pawar Maha Vikas Aghadi are in a position to win at least 35 seats. “The alliance was going strong in the state and this worried the BJP. Hence, they caused splits in the Sena and NCP. But, they have taken away only the MLAs of the rival Sena and NCP groups led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The people are still backing the Sena UBT leader Udhhav Thackeray and NCP founder Sharad Pawar. The Congress did lose some leaders recently, but they did so under some pressure or due to some allurement. The Congress is strong in the state and the MVA will take on the ruling coalition,” said Dua.

According to party insiders, both DK Shiv Kumar and Revanth Reddy are excellent poll strategists and aggressive leaders, who delivered results in their respective state polls, despite the best efforts of the BJP and its allies to create problems for the grand old party.

“The poll management tips of these two leaders will certainly be helpful for the state leaders. DKS had guided Revanth during the Telangana state polls,” said a senior AICC functionary. Besides, DK Shiv Kumar and Revanth Reddy, AICC general secretary of organisation KC Venugopal, AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala, former Chief Ministers Sushil Kumar Shinde and Prithviraj Chavan will also address the gathering.

According to party insiders, there are plans to set up poll war rooms at the district level, which will be manned by the local-level MVA leaders. A meeting of the Congress MLAs and MLCs will also be held on Friday to discuss the Feb 27 Rajya Sabha poll in which state working president Chandrakanth Handore has been nominated.

A CLP meeting was also held on February 14 and 15 to discuss the Rajya Sabha polls and concerns that some more MLAs may leave the party following the resignation of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan. “All the 43 MLAs attended the CLP meeting. The Congress is intact,” said a senior AICC functionary.

Read more: Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan Joins BJP