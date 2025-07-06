ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Prays For Prosperity Of Farmers During Ashadhi Ekadashi Puja In Pandharpur's Lord Vithhal Temple

Pandharpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with his wife Amruta, performed the 'Ashadhi Ekadashi' mahapuja on Sunday in Pandharpur town of Solapur, seeking blessings of Lord Vitthal for the prosperity of farmers and removing all crises from the state. It is a long-standing annual tradition that the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra offer prayers at the famous temple dedicated to Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini on Ashadhi Ekadashi.

A couple, Kailas Damu Ugle and Kalpana Ugle, from Jategaon of the Nashik district, got the honour of performing the ritual alongside the chief minister. Lakhs of 'warkaris' (devotees of Lord Vitthal) congregated in Pandharpur for the celebration.

In his address following the worship, Fadnavis said he prayed to Lord Vitthal to "keep farmers happy and content, remove all crises from the state, and bless everyone with wisdom to walk the path of righteousness." Highlighting the scale of this year's pilgrimage, he said the 'wari' tradition continues to grow every year. "This year's wari (pilgrimage) has set new records with a massive turnout of devotees, especially youth, many of whom walked to Pandharpur to seek Lord Vitthal's blessings," he said.

Fadnavis said the wari has spiritual and cultural significance. "In this journey, every devotee sees Lord Vitthal in one another. Nowhere else in the world is such a tradition found. The chanting of Hari's name in the wari brings new energy. The wari upholds the true spirit of the Bhakti movement," he added.

Referring to the state's effort to promote cleanliness and sustainability, Fadnavis noted this year's wari was both "nirmal" (clean) and environmentally conscious. He praised the successful implementation of cleanliness initiatives, saying, "We have truly realised the teachings of our saints who always emphasised good sanitation practices."