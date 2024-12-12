ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Meets PM Modi

Devendra Fadnavis called on the Prime Minister for the first time after assuming office as Maharashtra chief minister on December 5.

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vowed to take the state to the "next level" of development under his guidance.

Fadnavis called on the prime minister for the first time after assuming office as chief minister on December 5.

"In last 10 years, with your support Maharashtra is Number 1 in almost every sector and now aims to take this journey of VIKAS to the next level under your leadership and guidance," Fadnavis said in a post on X.

He said he was extremely thankful to Modi for his valuable time, guidance, blessings and standing firm behind Maharashtra. "You have always been an inspiration to crores of BJP Karyakarta like us to work even harder," Fadnavis said.

The BJP-led MahaYuti won a landslide victory in the assembly elections in Maharashtra last month. The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition won 230 seats, while smaller outfits part of the alliance emerged victorious on five seats.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance was restricted to 46 seats in the 288-member assembly. Modi was present at the oath-taking ceremony of Fadnavis in Mumbai last week.

