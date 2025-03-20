ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Meets Bill Gates, Discusses Use Of AI In Agriculture, Health

Bill Gates, currently on a visit to the country, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers in Delhi earlier this week.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Meets Bill Gates, Discusses Use Of AI In Agriculture, Health
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis meets Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates (IANS)
By PTI

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 12:50 PM IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and discussed potential uses of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in governance, officials said.

The meeting took place at the government guest house`Sahyadri' here, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. The two discussed possible uses of AI in healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure, it said.

Senior CMO officials and officials from the Gates Foundation were also present at the meeting. Gates, currently on a visit to the country, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers in Delhi earlier this week.

