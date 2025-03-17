Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Inaugurates Shivaji Temple In Bhiwandi

Thane: On the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dedicated a temple to the Maratha King in Bhiwandi of Thane district, and lauded him for fighting for 'Swarajya' and the country. Shivaji's birth anniversary was being celebrated across Maharashtra as per the 'tithi', as the state government's official 'Shivaji Jayanti' falls on February 19 every year.

Fadnavis said just as the darshan of Lord Rama is incomplete without paying obeisance to Hanuman, no pilgrimage is complete without paying respect to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. " today, we can worship our gods freely because of Shivaji Maharaj's efforts. He fought for Swarajya, for God, for our country and our religion," he said.

On the occasion, Fadnavis also addressed the ongoing discourse about historical monuments in Maharashtra, particularly the demand from some right-wing outfits for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb at Khuldabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Fadnavis said while the government is obligated to protect Aurangzeb's tomb as a declared protected site, its preservation is a matter of historical record rather than reverence. He said only the temple of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj deserves Mahima Mandan or glorification and not the tomb of Aurangzeb.

"It is unfortunate that the government has to take responsibility for the protection of Aurangzeb's grave, despite his history of persecution. However, I assure you, if any attempt is made to glorify his legacy, it will not succeed," he added.

Fadnavis further said even though Shivaji died prematurely, his contribution to the society has helped the people follow his legacy. Maharashtra has lived up to the expectations and it is evident from the approach of the people of the state, he said.

The state's first temple dedicated to Shivaji, constructed at Maradepada in the Bhiwandi area of Thane, features architectural elements inspired by the Maratha forts and murals depicting the warrior king's reign and contributions. The temple was built by the Shivkranti Pratishthan Trust under the leadership of Dr Raju Chowdhary. The idol of Shivaji was sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, who crafted the Ram Lalla idol adoring the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Shivaji Temple spans across 2,500 sqft, with a surrounding masonry fence covering 5,000 sqft. The project extends across four acres and features a unique design comprising 36 divisions in the masonry fence, each showcasing significant moments from the history of the Maratha empire.

Fadnavis pays tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji at the temple. (ANI)

The edifice is expected to attract tourists, historians and people who revere Shivaji. Fadnavis said the state government has submitted a proposal to UNESCO to recognise 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as World Heritage Sites. Additionally, it plans to take over and develop the palace in Sangameshwar, where Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the son of Shivaji, was deceitfully captured.

Fadnavis also said a request has been made to the Uttar Pradesh government to allow the possession of a cell in the Agra Fort, where Shivaji was once imprisoned, to the Maharashtra government for the purpose of establishing a historical memorial.

Dr Chowdhary said the Shivaji temple is not just a place of worship, but also a historical and educational hub which will help preserve and spread awareness about the great Maratha ruler's vision, governance and military achievements.