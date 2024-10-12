Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Hits Out At MVA, Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray saying that "some people are ashamed to say that they are Hindus."

Shinde, while addressing the Shiv Sainiks, at the party's annual Dasara rally, also lashed out at the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) for their comments on the 'Ladki Baheen' scheme. He said the opposition will meet the same fate in Maharashtra as they did in Haryana.

In Haryana, the BJP clinched 48 seats and retained power. Congress, which was hoping to come to power, secured only 37 seats.

In an attack on Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister said, "(Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb (Thackeray) used to say 'garv se kaho hum Hindu hai' (say with pride that we are Hindus), but now some people are ashamed to say it."

He maintained that it was the Shiv Sena under Uddhav Thackeray, which betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's thoughts.

"Balasaheb had told us to stand up against injustice, we did the uprising because of injustice. If we had not done this, the Shiv Sainiks would have been insulted and the state would have gone backwards," Shinde claimed.

"We were told that (my) government would fall in 15 days, but we have completed two years. Do not take me lightly, I will not run away from the field," Shinde added.

"The welfare schemes would have stopped if our government had not come. The schemes for my sisters would not have come. Our government came and various schemes came in the state. The MVA had halted all the schemes including the bullet train and metro car shed. And so, we uprooted the MVA," the Chief Minister said.