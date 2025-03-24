‘Apologise For Low-Level Comedy’, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis As He Slams Kunal Kamra Over Eknath Shinde Joke

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday reacted sharply to comedian Kunal Kamra's alleged abusive remarks on his deputy Eknath Shinde, saying that satire cannot insult anyone. He also urged Kamra to apologise for his “low-level comedy”.
“We respect freedom of expression, but recklessness will not be tolerated. Kamra should apologise for his low-level comedy,” he said.
“Kamra should be aware of the fact that people of Maharashtra have decided who is gaddar (traitor) and khuddar (self-respecting) and it is Shinde ji who is taking Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy forward,” the chief minister said.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also reacted to the controversy, saying that people should respect legal boundaries.
“Nobody should go beyond the law, Constitution, and rules. They should express themselves within their rights,” Pawar told reporters. He said that there might differences in opinions but that it should not become a point of escalating any issue.
“There can be differences of opinion, but it should be noted that there need not be police involvement when they are talking,” ANI quoted the deputy CM as saying.
What triggered controversy
During a performance at The Unicontinental Mumbai in Mumbai’s Khar, Kamra allegedly called Shinde a “traitor” by using a modified version of a Hindi song “Bholi Si Surat” from the Bollywood film “Dil To Pagal Hai" to take a swipe at Shinde, probably referencing to his 2022 rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray.
As the videos of his remark went viral, Shiv Sena workers gathered at Hotel Unicontinental, housing the studio, and allegedly ransacked the studio and the hotel premises. Later, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel filed a complaint against the comedian. The police also booked at least 40 Shiv Sena workers for allegedly vandalising the Habitat Studio.
Also Read