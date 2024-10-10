Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Proposal Requesting Centre To Confer Bharat Ratna On Ratan Tata

Mumbai: The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday passed a proposal requesting the Central government to confer Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour to Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata, who passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday.

Tata was paid tribute in the Maharashtra state cabinet meeting led by CM Eknath Shinde and attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presented a condolence proposal in this regard in the meeting.

On the occasion, a proposal was also passed requesting the Centre to award Ratan Tata the Bharat Ratna in recognition of his achievements.

In a post on X, the Maharashtra Chief Minister'ss Office said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offered condolence in the meeting and highlighted Tata's achievements.

“A proposal to request the central government to give Bharat Ratna to Ratan Tata was approved at this time. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in his eulogy, said that entrepreneurship is an effective way of building society. Building new industries can take a country forward, but it requires genuine patriotism and genuine concern for society. Ratan Tata exemplified these qualities. Not only in the field of industry, but also in the work of social development, his contribution was extraordinary. He was the son of Maharashtra and the pride of India. Ratan Tata followed high ethical values and made a mark of India at the international level. With his death, a major pillar of the country has collapsed, said Chief Minister Shri. Shinde said in his condolence,” CMO Maharashtra wrote.

Ratan Tata was the great grandson of Tata Group founder Jamshetji Tata. He oversaw the Tata Group for many years as Chairman and later as Interim Chairman. As the head of Tata Group's Charitable Trust, the oldest in the country, he led the Tata Group's philanthropic works.