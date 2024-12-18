13 Dead, 101 Rescued After Ferry Capsizes Off Mumbai Coast

Mumbai: At least 13 people died and 101 were rescued after a ferry capsized off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, officials said.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "In the Arabian Sea, the ferry, called Neelkamal was hit by a Naval vessel and there was a major accident. This incident occurred at around 3.55 pm. 101 passengers, who were on board the Ship, have been rescued."

A Ferry Capsized Off Mumbai Coast (PTI/Indian Navy)

"According to Vice Admiral Sanjay Jagjitsingh by 7.30 pm, 13 people were declared dead. The deceased include three persons from the Indian Navy and 10 civilians," Fadnavis said.

According to the Chief Minister, two critically injured persons have been admitted to a Naval hospital. He said that the rescue operation is still underway.

The Chief Minister announced a joint probe by the Maharashtra government and the Indian Navy. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh to the kin of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Earlier, police had said that the mishap occurred when the ferry boat was on its way to Elephanta Islands, a popular tourist destination near Mumbai.

A Defence Spokesperson in a statement issued said, "At about 1600 hours on 18 December 24 a Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with a passenger ferry Neel Kamal off Karanja, Mumbai. The ferry was carrying passengers from Gate Way of India to Elephanta Island."

"Search and Rescue efforts were immediately launched by the Navy in coordination with the Coast Guard and Marine Police. Four naval helicopters, 11 naval craft, one Coast Guard boat and three Marine Police boats are undertaking rescue efforts. The survivors picked up by Navy and civil craft in the area have been transferred to jetties and hospitals in the vicinity," the statement added.

"The accident has reportedly led to the tragic loss of 13 lives including 1 Naval personnel and 2 Original Equipment Manufacturers onboard the Naval craft," it said.

"Accounting of all personnel is in progress along with SAR efforts in the area," the Navy added.

Officials said that the bodies of 10 deceased have been kept at a mortuary at the Mora Hospital 10. "Two bodies have been kept at the mortuary at the Naval Dockyard Hospital while a lone body has been kept in the mortuary of the JNPT Hospital," officials added.

Officials also said that the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier in a post on X, Fadnavis had said, "We have received reports of an accident involving the boat Nilkamal, which was heading towards Elephanta. Boats from the Navy, Coast Guard, Port and Police teams have been immediately dispatched for assistance. We are in constant touch with the district and police administration and fortunately most of the citizens have been rescued. However, rescue operations are still underway. Orders have been given to the district administration to deploy all the necessary machinery for the rescue operation."

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Aaditya Thackeray MLA prayed for the safety of the passengers. "The news of a passenger boat capsizing in the sea near the Gateway of India in Mumbai after being hit by a speedboat is shocking. Initial reports suggest that 30 to 35 passengers drowned in this accident. Rescue operations are underway with the help of the Navy, JNPT, Coast Guard, Yellowgate Police Station and local fishing boats. May this rescue operation be successful soon and all the passengers be safe, this is our prayer to God," Aaditya said in a post on X.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule termed the incident as very sad and unfortunate. In a post on X, Sule said, "A boat going from the Gateway of India to Elephanta in Mumbai capsized. This incident is very sad and unfortunate. Heartfelt condolences to the citizens who died in this incident. After this incident, the Navy personnel immediately started relief and rescue operations. Due to this many people were safely evacuated. It is a prayer to God that the passengers return safely."

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said, "A very unfortunate incident took place in the Mumbai harbour today." "The place from where the boat left, Gateway of India, is a part of my assembly constituency... We have to carry out a thorough investigation and prepare a remedy plan to avoid such incidents in the future...," added Narwekar, who represents the Colaba Assembly constituency in south Mumbai.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde thanked the government agencies for saving lives. "The priority is to save lives and a detailed inquiry will happen," Shinde told reporters in Nagpur.