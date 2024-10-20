ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Names Candidates For 99 Maharashtra Assembly Seats, Devendra Fadnavis To Contest From Nagpur South West

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, the BJP released its first list of 99 candidates for the election on Sunday.

By PTI

Maharashtra BJP Candidates List Announced Today
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The BJP released on Sunday its first list of 99 candidates for the election to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, fielding Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from his traditional Nagpur South West seat.

The list also includes the names of Mumbai BJP president Ashish Selar, fielded from the Vandre West seat, and senior party leader and Lok Sabha MP Narayan Rane's son Nitesh Rane fielded from Kankavli, a seat he currently represents in the assembly.

The BJP has fielded its Maharashtra president Chandrashekhar Bawankule from Kamthi, former state president Chandrakant Patil from Kothrud and former chief minister Ashok Chavan's daughter Sreejaya Chavan from Bhokar.

The BJP is looking to contest around 150 seats in the state but is involved in tough bargaining with its allies Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

