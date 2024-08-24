Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case : Opposition Parties Intensify Protest Across Maharashtra

Mumbai/Pune: The opposition parties in Maharashtra intensified protests demanding action against the culprits in the sexual assault on two schoolgirls in Badlapur in Thane district. Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray led protests in different parts of the state. Workers of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) also took part in a protest in Nashik under Maha Vikas Aghadi's statewide stir on Saturday. The MVA had called for a 'bandh' on Saturday, but it had to be withdrawn after the Bombay High Court on Friday restrained all parties and individuals from proceeding with it.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with party leaders and workers, staged a protest in Mumbai. "The atrocities that are happening against women and girls--12 incidents happened in 10 days--one case is being registered every day under the POCSO Act in Thane. We are protesting against rapes. After Uttar Pradesh, heinous crimes are happening in Maharashtra. Women of Maharashtra are asking about Shakti law," said Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Sharad Pawar, along with MVA party leaders and workers, also staged a protest on Saturday in Pune donning black bands on their arms. Sharad Pawar, addressing the protest gathering, stated, "In Maharashtra, there isn't a single day without news of atrocities against women. The government must take this issue seriously. Accusing the opposition of mud-slinging and dismissing it as politics only highlights the government's insensitivity."

NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule also participated in the protest. She reiterated that they'll not stop protesting until the accused are arrested. "Incidents of atrocities against women are increasing in the state...there is no fear of the police among people. I condemn the government. Some said that those who had gathered in Badlapur were from outside. I want to say that they were all Indians. I have never seen such an insensitive government ...we will not stop protesting until the accused are arrested," Sule said.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday slammed the state government over the Badlapur sexual assault case stating that such kinds of incidents are continuous in the state and the government has completely failed. "No one fears this government and the administration. This government doesn't understand, but there is anger among the people. They can do all the self-praise, but it won't last long. Not only Devendra Fadnavis but also the CM, Eknath Shinde, is answerable as such incidents are on the rise in his district," he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar also came down heavily on the government saying "...there is no law and order in the state. We are protesting against the government and trying to draw the government's attention towards the incidents happening against women... despite people's agitation, if such incidents continue to happen in the state, it shows that there is no control over crime in the state. Criminals don't have any fear..."

Meanwhile, the BJP also staged a silent protest against the MVA in Pune. Office bearers of the BJP, sporting black tapes on their mouths, staged a protest in the city. (Inputs from agencies)