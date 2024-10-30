ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: At Rs 2178 Crore, BJP's Parag Shah Emerges As The Richest Candidate

Mumbai: BJP nominee Parag Shah, who is contesting from the Ghatkopar East constituency in Mumbai, is the richest candidate in the state.

According to the State Election Commission in Maharashtra, they had received 10,905 applications from candidates for 288 Assembly seats in the state. The candidates have to file an affidavit giving details about their income and wealth.

Like in the 2019 Maharashtra polls, Parag Shah is the richest candidate in the state. His wealth has increased 10 times as compared to the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls. Shah has a wealth of Rs 2,178.98 crores while his wife has a wealth of Rs 1,136 crore. Most of the income is in the form of shares and other investments.

Shah filed his nomination papers on October 29, which was the final day to file nominations. In 2019, Shah had a wealth of Rs 239 crore while his wife had a wealth of Rs 160 crore.

Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister Milind Deora filed his nomination from the Worli constituency in south Mumbai. Deora is contesting the polls on the Shiv Sena ticket.

Deora will take on Aaditya Thackeray, the sitting MLA and son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Aaditya is seeking a re-election on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket. According to the election affidavit filed by Deora, he has a wealth of Rs 131 crore. He has said that of these, he has invested Rs 73 crore in investments. Deora's wife has a wealth of Rs 29.95 crore, of which Rs 17 crore is in the form of investments.

Aaditya has declared a wealth of Rs 23.43 crore. BJP leader Shaina NC, who is contesting the polls from the Mumbadevi Assembly seat in south Mumbai, on a Shiv Sena ticket, has a wealth of Rs 17.45 crores. Her husband Manish Munot has a wealth of Rs 38.89 crores.