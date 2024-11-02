ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Ajit Pawar Holds Diwali Padwa Meeting Separately In Baramati

There were two Diwali Padwa celebrations in Baramati - one hosted by Sharad Pawar and one by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar poses for a selfie with a child during Diwali Padwa celebrations, on Saturday (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 minutes ago

Baramati: There is a tradition of the Pawar family - all the members come together for the annual Padwa celebration at Govind Baug, the residence of Sharad Pawar in Baramati.

Last year and years before that, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also attended the Padwa celebration at Govind Baug. However, the tradition was broken this year as Ajit Pawar for the first time hosted a separate Diwali Padwa celebration at Katewadi.

A large crowd of supporters from across the state gathered at both places as Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar showed their strength ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, for which voting will take place on November 20. Counting will be held on November 23.

In 2023, Ajit Pawar caused a vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party, which was founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar, after he decided to join hands with the BJP and Shiv Sena. After this, both Ajit and Sharad Pawar levelled allegations against each other.

In the Maharashtra Assembly polls too, Ajit Pawar is contesting from the Baramati seat and is pitted against his nephew Yugendra Pawar, who has been fielded by NCP (SP).

While the senior Pawar met his supporters at his residence, Ajit met his party workers at Katewadi. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra was defeated by Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule from the Baramati seat.

Speaking to reporters, Sharad Pawar, also a former Maharashtra Chief Minister, said "It is a tradition of many years that Diwali Padwa is celebrated at Govind Baug. We all have gathered in this courtyard. This is an old practice. This practice has continued. I'm upset that people had to go to two places and it was a bit of a hassle."

When people who came to Ajit Pawar's Padwa program were asked about their feelings, they said that Ajit Pawar has respect for the masses and he has done the work for the common people.

