Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024 | 'Kaate Ki Takkar' Between Zeeshan Siddique And Varun Sardesai In Bandra East Seat

There is a strong fight between Zeeshan Siddique and Varun Sardesai from Vandra West Assembly seat.

'Kaate Ki Takkar' Between Zeeshan Siddique And Varun Sardesai In Bandra East Seat
Collage: Zeeshan Siddhique and Varun Sardesai (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Mumbai: Another key constituency the entire Maharashtra is watching is the Vandre East seat in suburban Mumbai. The constituency is of prime importance as Matoshree, the residence of the Thackeray family, is situated under it.

In the current polls, two young leaders are pitted against each other. It is a battle between Varun Sardesai of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Zeeshan Siddique, son of late Congress and NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead. Zeeshan is contesting on an NCP ticket and has a well-connected network in the area. Pitted against him is Sardesai, cousin of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, and someone has extensively worked with the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the party.

Sardesai for the record has completed his post graduation from an the United States and joined the Shiv Sena, as he got impressed with the views of late Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of the party. It will be one of the toughest seats in the state and the battle will be a hard-fought one and will surely go down the wire.

It remains to be seen whether Siddhique gets sympathy votes or the voters chose Sardesai. Both are high-profile candidates and it will be keenly fought battle.

