Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024 | Will Nawab Malik Be The King Of Mankhurd-Shivajinagar?

It is a prestige battle for Nawab Malik, who has been opposed by the BJP.

Will Nawab Malik Be The King Of Mankhurd-Shivajinagar?
File photo of Nawab Malik (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Mumbai: The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls will decide the future of NCP leader Nawab Malik, who is contesting the polls from the Mankhurd-Shivajinagar seat in Mumbai.
The seat has a diverse range of voters including middle class, upper middle class and labourers. The seat was in headlines even before the campaigning started as BJP opposed the candidature of Nawal Malik for his alleged links with Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made it clear that the saffron party would not support Malik not they would campaign for the leader, who is out on bail. The BJP made clear that it will support the candidate fielded by Shiv Sena.
An unfazed Malik, who was given a ticket by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, extensively campaigned to win the polls.
He is pitted against another strong contender in Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi, who has a strong local connection. If the Muslim votes are taken by Azmi, it will be difficult for Malik. Again there will be intense battle in the seat and the result will be known only on November 23.

Against this background, the election has become a prestigious one for Malik and his supremacy will be established if he gets re-elected to the Legislative Assembly.

TAGGED:

MANKHURD SHIVAJINAGAR SEAT, NAWAB MALIK, NATIONALIST CONGRESS PARTY, DAWOOD IBRAHIM, MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY POLLS 2024

