Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024 | Will Mangal Prabhat Lodha Be Re-elected From Malabar Hill Constituency?

Mumbai: The Malabar Hill constituency in south Mumbai, is one of the elite constituencies in Maharashtra.

The official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Varsha' and the state guest house 'Sahyadri' fall under the constituency. All rich and elite people including business tycoons reside in this constituency.

Senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha is seeking a re-election from this constituency. Lodha was the Mumbai BJP chief. There are just eight candidates in the fray in the Malabar Hill Assembly Constituency.

Lodha, who is contesting on a BJP ticket, is taking on Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Behrulal Dayalal Choudhary.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha has done considerable amount of work for the locals. The constituency also comprises the Girgaon Chopwpatty, where Lodha through his funds created a special garden, which was inaugurated by BJP chief JP Nadda.

Lodha is considered close to the top BJP brass and also to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. One of the richest candidates in the fray, it should be an easy sailing for the BJP MLA.

Lodha has also beautified the Girgoan Chowpatty area, one of the major tourists destinations in Mumbai and helped locals during Ganesh festival and Diwali. It was due to his efforts an bust of 26/11 attacks hero Tukaram Ombale was installed at Girgoan Chowpatty.