Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024 | Will 'Outsider' Chandrakant Patil Retain The Kothrud seat?

Senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil is seeking a re-election from Kothrud seat in Pune city.

Will 'Outsider' Chandrakant Patil Retain The Kothrud seat?
File photo of Chandrakant Patil (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Pune: When Maharashtra Minister and senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil won the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Polls from the Kothrud seat in Pune, he was considered an outsider.
For the record, Chandrakant Patil hails from Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra and he was the first MLC before the JP Nadda-led party gave him a ticket to contest from Kothrud.
Kothrud has a typical middle and upper middle class population and the constituency was represented by Prof Dr Medha Kulkarni, now a Rajya Sabha member. The BJP has ignored Medha Kulkarni in the 2019 polls to accommodate Chandrakant Patil.
However this time the road isn't easy for Chandrakant Patil as he is challenged by former MLA Chandrakant Mokate from Shiv Sena (UBT).
However the contest is a triangular one as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has fielded Kishore Shinde and the leader is popular among the masses, especially the youngsters.
The constituency is also crucial as Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol resides in it.
Chandrakant Patil will bank on the fact that the Pune Metro has been completed by the Eknath Shinde-led government and the Metro starts from Vanaz in the Kothrud seat and runs up to Ramwadi. People have saved money by using the Metro and it can by commuters on a daily basis to go from one end to the other.
Kishor Shinde and Chandrakant Mokate are popular among voters, who have been migrated from the Peth areas of the city, and we will only come to know on November 23, who is the king of Kothrud.

