Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024 | Will Ajit Pawar Retain His Baramati Seat In The Battle of Pawars?

Baramati: It is a battle between the Pawars. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is contesting from the Baramati Assembly seat on a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ticket.

Baramati, in western Maharashtra, is the bastion of Ajit Pawar, who has been elected from the seat multiple times since the 1990s. But this is the first election after Ajit Pawar caused a vertical split in the NCP, founded by his uncle and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar.

There are 23 candidates in the fray in Baramati, but the real battle is between Ajit Pawar and Yugendra Shriniwas Pawar, who has been fielded by the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

33-year-old Yugendra has the support and blessing of Sharad Pawar, who was present when he filed his nomination papers.

65-year-old Ajit has campaigned vigorously in the constituency, especially after his wife Sunetra Pawar lost the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from the Baramati seat to Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule.

Ajit Pawar won the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls with utmost ease. He had defeated BJP nominee Gopichand Padalkar with a margin of 165265 votes. But this time, it is a different challenge for the Maratha strongman. Will Ajit be able to retain his seat or will a new Pawar emerge, that's the key question.