Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024 | Will Ashish Shelar Score A Hattrick From Vandre West Seat?

Ashish Shelar is seeking a re-election from the Vandra West seat in Mumbai.

Will Ashish Shelar Score A Hattrick From Vandre West Seat?
File photo of Ashish Shelar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader and BCCI Treasurer Advocate Ashish Shelar is once again in the fray from the Vandre West Assembly Constituency in Mumbai.
Shelar, who is also the Mumbai BJP chief, is aiming to score a hattrick after he was elected in the 2014 and 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

A well-connected man, who dons many hats, Shelar, a potential Chief Minister candidate if the Mahayuti wins. Marathi actors including Vaibhav Tatwawadi, singers Suresh Wadkar, Anuradha Paudwal and others campaigned for Shelar on the last day of the campaign as the BJP leader is associated with arts and culture in addition to cricket.

Shelar, a former Mumbai Cricket Association President and a known cricket administrator, is likely to retain is seat and he is challenged by Asif Ahmed Zakaria, who has been fielded by the Congress.

Shelar, the son-in-law of late Shiv Sena leader Sitaram Dalvi, has been a Maharashtra Sports Minister in the past and has good contacts in the Bollywood too. He had worked for the welfare of the actors and particularly Marathi actors.

He used to regularly visit the voters in his constituency and has a special bond with them. Thus Shelar can ride over the anti-incumbency if any and can once again become a MLA.

