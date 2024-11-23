ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024 | Will Amit Thackeray Be The 2nd Thackeray To Get Elected As MLA from Mahim Assembly Seat?

Amit Thackeray, son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, is contesting the polls from the Mahim Assembly polls.

Will Amit Thackeray Be The 2nd Thackeray To Get Elected As MLA from Mahim Assembly Seat?
File photo of Amit Thackeray (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Mumbai: Amit Thackeray, son of Raj Thackeray, is contesting the Maharashtra Assembly Polls from the Mahim Assembly seat, a traditional bastion of the Shiv Sena, when the party was undivided.

Amit is contesting on a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (ticket) and his father and MNS supremo Raj Thackeray took rallies for his son in the run-up to the polls. For the record, Amit is the second member of the Thackeray family to fight an election after his cousin and former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The voters comprise middle and upper-middle-class Marathi families residing in areas like Mahim, Dadar and Prabhadevi. The seat is currently held by Sada Sarvankar, who was elected in the 2019 Assembly polls on an undivided Shiv Sena ticket. This is also the first election since Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena and joined the BJP.

In Mahim, it is a triangular battle between Sada Sarvankar, who has been fielded by Shiv Sena, Amit Thackeray and Mahesh Baliram Sawant, who has been fielded by the Shiv Sena (UBT). The seat is a prestigious seat as the Shiv Sena Bhawan, the headquarters of Shiv Sena and the well-known Shivaji Park, the venue for the annual Dusara rally, comes under it.

For the record, though the BJP is part of the Mahayuti, is supporting the candidature of Amit Thackeray, as Raj Thackeray had given unconditional support to the saffron party during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The key question is will Amit become the second Thackeray to be elected as an MLA?

Mumbai: Amit Thackeray, son of Raj Thackeray, is contesting the Maharashtra Assembly Polls from the Mahim Assembly seat, a traditional bastion of the Shiv Sena, when the party was undivided.

Amit is contesting on a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (ticket) and his father and MNS supremo Raj Thackeray took rallies for his son in the run-up to the polls. For the record, Amit is the second member of the Thackeray family to fight an election after his cousin and former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The voters comprise middle and upper-middle-class Marathi families residing in areas like Mahim, Dadar and Prabhadevi. The seat is currently held by Sada Sarvankar, who was elected in the 2019 Assembly polls on an undivided Shiv Sena ticket. This is also the first election since Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena and joined the BJP.

In Mahim, it is a triangular battle between Sada Sarvankar, who has been fielded by Shiv Sena, Amit Thackeray and Mahesh Baliram Sawant, who has been fielded by the Shiv Sena (UBT). The seat is a prestigious seat as the Shiv Sena Bhawan, the headquarters of Shiv Sena and the well-known Shivaji Park, the venue for the annual Dusara rally, comes under it.

For the record, though the BJP is part of the Mahayuti, is supporting the candidature of Amit Thackeray, as Raj Thackeray had given unconditional support to the saffron party during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The key question is will Amit become the second Thackeray to be elected as an MLA?

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJ THACKERAYAMIT THACKERAYSHIV SENA UBTSADA SARVANKARMAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY POLLS 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.