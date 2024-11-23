Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024 | Will Aaditya Thackeray Retain His Seat From Worli Assembly Seat?

Mumbai: The Worli Assembly seat in south Mumbai has also garnered the attention of Mumbai and Maharashtra as it is a battle between two well-known candidates.

It is also a battle between the two Shiv Senas - the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya, who is a sitting MLA, is contesting the polls once again, this time on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket. In 2019, Aaditya was elected from the undivided Shiv Sena.

The other key candidate is senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora, son of former Congress leader and Union Minister Murli Deora. Milind Deora, a former Congressman and Lok Sabha MP, switched sides and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Worli consists of middle, upper middle class and rich families and areas like the BDD chawl, which houses hundreds of families.

The other key contender among the 10 contestants is Sandeep Sudhakar Deshpande, who resides in Dadar but has been fielded from Worli. The MNS also has a sizable chunk of votes in the area and a division in the votes could help the party. While Aaditya could retain his seat, it is likely that Milind Deora could emerge as a giant killer.