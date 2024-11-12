Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Uddhav Thackeray's Bag Checked Again In Ausa; Aaditya Hits Out At EC

Latur: The bag of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray was checked on the second consecutive day by polls officials.

A video the same was posted by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray, who dared the Election Commission of India (ECI) to check bags of top BJP leaders.

On Monday, the bag of Uddhav Thackeray was checked by election officials at Vani in Yatamal district while on Tuesday his bags were checked at Ausa in the Latur district of the state.Uddhav Thackeray himself took a video when his bags were being checked.

Campaigning for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly polls is underway. Voting will take place on November 20 while counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Aaditya Thackeray in a post on X dubbed the ECI as the "Entirely Compromised Commission". Aaditya, who is contesting the polls from the Worli Assembly seat in Mumbai, said "While the Entirely Compromised commission shamelessly carries on trying to delay Uddhav Thackeray ji to his sabhas (meetings) by frisking, the question is, why isn't the Prime Minister or other ministers visiting Maharashtra to promote BJP’s loot being frisked this way? What a disgrace it’s turning out to be- this institution."

Aaditya also had hit out at the ECI after bags of his father were checked in Yavatmal. "Uddhavsaheb's luggage was checked here today. It must be done according to the law. But Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's right to equality given to Indians by the Constitution should be applied to all. Everyone needs the same law. The 'Delhiswars' (people from Delhi) coming to Maharashtra and the 'Mindhe' (referring to leaders of Shiv Sena) who are looting the state should also be investigated. Let it happen 'Dudh ka dudh aur pani ka pani'," Aaditya, who is MLA from Worli, had posted on X.