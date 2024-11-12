ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Uddhav Thackeray's Bag Checked Again In Ausa; Aaditya Hits Out At EC

The bag of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray was checked for the second consecutive day by poll officials.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Uddhav Thackeray's Bag Checked Again In Ausa; Aaditya Hits Out At EC
File photo of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

Latur: The bag of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray was checked on the second consecutive day by polls officials.

A video the same was posted by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray, who dared the Election Commission of India (ECI) to check bags of top BJP leaders.

On Monday, the bag of Uddhav Thackeray was checked by election officials at Vani in Yatamal district while on Tuesday his bags were checked at Ausa in the Latur district of the state.Uddhav Thackeray himself took a video when his bags were being checked.

Campaigning for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly polls is underway. Voting will take place on November 20 while counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Aaditya Thackeray in a post on X dubbed the ECI as the "Entirely Compromised Commission". Aaditya, who is contesting the polls from the Worli Assembly seat in Mumbai, said "While the Entirely Compromised commission shamelessly carries on trying to delay Uddhav Thackeray ji to his sabhas (meetings) by frisking, the question is, why isn't the Prime Minister or other ministers visiting Maharashtra to promote BJP’s loot being frisked this way? What a disgrace it’s turning out to be- this institution."

Aaditya also had hit out at the ECI after bags of his father were checked in Yavatmal. "Uddhavsaheb's luggage was checked here today. It must be done according to the law. But Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's right to equality given to Indians by the Constitution should be applied to all. Everyone needs the same law. The 'Delhiswars' (people from Delhi) coming to Maharashtra and the 'Mindhe' (referring to leaders of Shiv Sena) who are looting the state should also be investigated. Let it happen 'Dudh ka dudh aur pani ka pani'," Aaditya, who is MLA from Worli, had posted on X.

Latur: The bag of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray was checked on the second consecutive day by polls officials.

A video the same was posted by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray, who dared the Election Commission of India (ECI) to check bags of top BJP leaders.

On Monday, the bag of Uddhav Thackeray was checked by election officials at Vani in Yatamal district while on Tuesday his bags were checked at Ausa in the Latur district of the state.Uddhav Thackeray himself took a video when his bags were being checked.

Campaigning for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly polls is underway. Voting will take place on November 20 while counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Aaditya Thackeray in a post on X dubbed the ECI as the "Entirely Compromised Commission". Aaditya, who is contesting the polls from the Worli Assembly seat in Mumbai, said "While the Entirely Compromised commission shamelessly carries on trying to delay Uddhav Thackeray ji to his sabhas (meetings) by frisking, the question is, why isn't the Prime Minister or other ministers visiting Maharashtra to promote BJP’s loot being frisked this way? What a disgrace it’s turning out to be- this institution."

Aaditya also had hit out at the ECI after bags of his father were checked in Yavatmal. "Uddhavsaheb's luggage was checked here today. It must be done according to the law. But Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's right to equality given to Indians by the Constitution should be applied to all. Everyone needs the same law. The 'Delhiswars' (people from Delhi) coming to Maharashtra and the 'Mindhe' (referring to leaders of Shiv Sena) who are looting the state should also be investigated. Let it happen 'Dudh ka dudh aur pani ka pani'," Aaditya, who is MLA from Worli, had posted on X.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHIV SENA UBTUDDHAV THACKERAYELECTION COMMISSION OF INDIAAADITYA THACKERAYUDDHAV THACKERAY BAGS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.