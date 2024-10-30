ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Dominated by Political Families

Mumbai: If you look at the current picture of the Maharashtra assembly polls, it can be seen that political leaders are giving secondary positions to political loyalty, ideology and principles.

Political parties often throw mud at each other over nepotism. However, only relatives of prominent leaders are nominated during Assembly elections. Sons and daughters of many veteran leaders of Maharashtra are also trying their luck in the election, voting for which will be held on November 20.

Interestingly, both the sons of former Maharashtra Chief Narayan Rane are contesting the polls. Nitesh Rane is contesting on a BJP ticket, while his brother Nilesh is contesting as a candidate of Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Aaditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray have also entered politics to maintain the dominance of the Thackeray family. Aaditya and Amit, grandsons of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, a staunch Hindu politician, are contesting elections from two different constituencies in Mumbai.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son and former Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray is contesting from Worli seat on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket, while Amit Thackeray, son of MNS supremo Raj Thackeray, is contesting from Mahim assembly constituency.

In 2019, Aaditya Thackeray was the first member of the influential Thackeray family in Maharashtra to be elected directly from the public. Till then neither his father Uddhav Thackeray nor his uncle Raj Thackeray had ever contested an election. But after becoming the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray contested the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.

Now Raj Thackeray has fielded his son Amit Thackeray from Mahim. Amit Thackeray is contesting the polls on a MNS ticket.

Aaditya will be challenged by Milind Deora of Shiv Sena. Milind Deora, a Rajya Sabha MP, is the son of former Union Minister and Congress stalwart late Murli Deora. Sandeep Deshpande of MNS is also in the fray from the Worli seat.

Varun Sardesai, a relative of Aaditya Thackeray, is also contesting from Bandra East seat on behalf of Shiv Sena (UBT). Varun Sardesai is the son of Aaditya Thackeray's maternal aunt. Varun Sardesai, 31, is an engineer by profession and is an officer bearer of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the party. He is being challenged by Zeeshan Siddique, son of late Baba Siddique.

Like the Thackeray family, the Pawar family is also facing new challenges due to internal strife. Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar divided the NCP into two parts.

Now Sharad Pawar has fielded Yugendra Pawar against Ajit Pawar in the Baramati assembly constituency. Ajit Pawar's challenger Yugendra Pawar is Srinivas Pawar's son and is contesting against his uncle.

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar contested the elections from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency against Supriya Sule. After losing to Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar became Rajya Sabha MP. Sharad Pawar's NCP has decided to replace former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh with his son Salil Deshmukh from the Katol assembly constituency.