Zeeshan Siddique, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate from Bandra East, cast his vote on Wednesday at a polling booth in Mumbai for the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Siddique, who is contesting in this crucial election, exercised his democratic right early in the day.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live | Mahayuti Or Maha Vikas Aghadi? Polling Underway In 288 Seats
Mumbai: Polling began Wednesday morning in the Maharashtra assembly elections, where the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine is hoping for a strong comeback. Voting began in all the 288 assembly seats at 7 am and will end at 6 pm, an election official said. The votes will be counted on November 23.
Over 9.7 crore voters will be choosing from among the 4,136 candidates in the fray, the official said. In the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena is in the fray in 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.
In the opposition’s MVA combine, the Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) has put up 86 candidates. Smaller parties, including the Bahujan Samaj Party and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), are also contesting, with BSP fielding 237 candidates and AIMIM 17 in the 288-member Lower House.
The election campaign saw prominent leaders like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and many Union ministers crisscrossing the state to garner votes for their candidates.
The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is banking on its popular schemes like Majhi Ladki Bahin for women helping it retain power. The BJP's use of slogans like "Batenge toh katenge" and "Ek hai toh safe hai" prompted the opposition parties to accuse the Mahayuti of polarising voters along religious lines.
The MVA, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's use of "Batenge toh katenge" and PM Modi's "Ek hai toh safe hai” slogans. Not all the BJP allies supported these slogans. Ajit Pawar, distanced himself from them. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attempted to clarify the meaning of the slogans, leading to confusion within the ruling alliance.
The MVA alliance countered the ruling combine's rhetoric by focusing on issues like caste-based census, social justice, and protecting the Constitution. The opposition aimed to appeal to voters who felt neglected by the government. Ahead of the elections, the BJP on Monday launched a new ad campaign attacking the opposition MVA and urging people to "Say No to Congress." The ad campaign highlighted various incidents from the past, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and incidents like the lynching of sadhus at Palghar.
The number of candidates this time has increased by 28 per cent compared to the 2019 state assembly elections. This year, 4,136 candidates are contesting, up from 3,239 in 2019.
Among these candidates, 2,086 are independents. Rebels are in the fray in over 150 constituencies, with candidates from the Mahayuti and MVA contesting against their party's official nominees.
As on October 30, the updated number of registered voters stands at 9,70,25,119, officials said.
Among these, there are 5,00,22,739 male voters, 4,69,96,279 female voters, and 6,101 transgender voters. Additionally, the total number of PwD (Persons with Disabilities) voters is 6,41,425, while the number of service voters from the armed forces is 1,16,170.
There will be 1,00,186 polling booths in Maharashtra this time, compared to 96,654 booths in the 2019 assembly elections. This increase is due to the rise in the number of voters.
Around six lakh state government employees will be involved in election duties.
LIVE FEED
NCP Candidate Zeeshan Siddique Cast His Vote For Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
-
#WATCH | NCP candidate from Bandra East, Zeeshan Siddiqui casts his vote for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024, at a polling booth in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/KL4IatHLIU— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
Ali Fazal Votes in Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Proudly Displays Inked Finger
Actor Ali Fazal cast his vote on Wednesday for the Maharashtra Assembly elections and proudly showed off his inked finger to encourage others to vote.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Family Vote in Mumbai's Assembly Election
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali and their daughter, cast their votes at a polling station in Mumbai on Wednesday as the state assembly elections are underway.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Votes Early, Calls on Electors to Participate in Elections
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat was among the early voters in Nagpur as polling for the state assembly elections began. Bhagwat exercised his right to vote at a polling booth in Nagpur's Mahal area, shortly after voting commenced at 7 am.
Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Bhagwat emphasised the importance of voting in a democracy, calling it the responsibility of every citizen. He urged voters to cast their ballots based on important issues, stressing the need for a 100 per cent voter turnout.
-
#WATCH | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Nagpur for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 pic.twitter.com/Q9RVT3MZHO— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
'I Wanted To Be A Part Of The Process Of Change,' Says Actor Rashmi Nigam
"I wanted to be a part of the process of change or adding my opinion through vote. It was very easy. Every table has somebody telling you exactly what you need. They are very nice and accommodating," says actor Rashmi Nigam after casting vote at St Anne's High School, Mumbai's Bandra.
-
VIDEO | #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024: "I wanted to be a part of the process of change or adding my opinion through vote. It was very easy. Every table has somebody telling you exactly what you need. They are very nice and accommodating," says actor Rashmi Nigam after casting… pic.twitter.com/H7RMwSCjJv— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 20, 2024
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Cast His Vote
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das arrives at a polling station in Mumbai to cast his vote
-
#WATCH | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das arrives at a polling station in Mumbai to cast his vote for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 pic.twitter.com/tQSCdQyEjO— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live | HM Amit Shah Appeals To 'Vote In Large Numbers'
"By voting in large numbers to these brothers and sisters who will vote in the Maharashtra assembly elections which will lead to the advancement of Maharashtra's culture, safety of mothers and sisters and farmers . Answer those who compromise principles for power and make appeasement for votes their agenda by showing the strength of your votes by voting. Vote in large numbers today for a brighter future for the youth of Maharashtra," Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X
-
महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा निवडणुकीत मतदान करणार्या बंधू भगिनींना मोठ्या संख्येने मतदान करून ज्या मुळे महाराष्ट्राची संस्कृती, माता भगिनींची सुरक्षा आणि शेतकर्यांची प्रगती होईल. सत्तेसाठी तत्त्वाशी तडजोड करणारे आणि मतांसाठी तुष्टीकरणाला अजेंडा बनवणाऱ्याना तुमच्या मतांची ताकद दाखवून…— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 20, 2024
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live | 'Eknath Shinde Has Led The State Well,' Says Prakash Shinde
"Eknath Shinde has done good developmental work. He has led the state well and we believe he will continue to work for development for the next five years. Kedar Dighe is contesting against him (Eknath Shinde)... let's see if he loses deposit and how many votes he gets," says Prakash Shinde, brother of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, after casting his vote in Thane.
-
VIDEO | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: "Eknath Shinde has done good developmental work. He has led the state well and we believe he will continue to work for development for the next five years. Kedar Dighe is contesting against him (Eknath Shinde)... let's see if he loses… pic.twitter.com/5KckkSaIGt— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 20, 2024
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live | Actor Akshay Kumar Cast His Vote
Actor Akshay Kumar arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai.
-
VIDEO | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Actor Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai.#MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 #MaharahstraElection2024— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 20, 2024
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/i8F1oYHm5t
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live | Actor Rajkummar Rao: 'It's Important That We Step Outside To Vote,'
"It is our right in democracy, so it's important that we step outside to vote. I have performed my duties," says actor Rajkummar Rao after casting votes at a polling booth in Gyan Kendra Secondary School, Mumbai.
-
VIDEO | #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024: "It is our right in democracy, so it's important that we step outside to vote. I have performed my duties," says actor Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) after casting votes at a polling booth in Gyan Kendra Secondary School, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/xXiOub3NrS— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 20, 2024
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live | 'Hopeful That Baramati Will Make Me Victorious,' Says Ajit Pawar
After casting his vote, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar says "Even during Lok Sabha, members of our family were contesting against each other and everyone has seen that. I tried to meet everyone in Baramati. I am hopeful that this time the people of Baramati will make me victorious...The people of Baramati will think about it (money distribution allegations against Vinod Tawde)..."
-
#WATCH | After casting his vote, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar says "Even during Lok Sabha, members of our family were contesting against each other and everyone has seen that. I tried to meet everyone in Baramati. I am… pic.twitter.com/jC0JbG7zSO— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live | PM Modi Appeals To 'Vote In Large Numbers'
"Today, votes will be cast for all the seats of Maharashtra Assembly elections. I urge the voters of the state to be a part of it with full enthusiasm and add to the splendor of the festival of democracy. On this occasion, I appeal to all the youth and women voters to vote in large numbers," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X.
-
आज महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव की सभी सीटों के लिए वोट डाले जाएंगे। राज्य के मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे पूरे उत्साह के साथ इसका हिस्सा बनें और लोकतंत्र के उत्सव की रौनक बढ़ाएं। इस अवसर पर सभी युवा और महिला मतदाताओं से अपील है कि वे बढ़ चढ़कर वोट डालें।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2024
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live | Polling Begins
Polling began Wednesday morning in the Maharashtra assembly elections, where the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine is hoping for a strong comeback.
Voting began in all the 288 assembly seats at 7 am and will end at 6 pm, an election official said. The votes will be counted on November 23.
Over 9.7 crore voters will be choosing from among the 4,136 candidates in the fray, the official said.
In the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena is in the fray in 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.
In the opposition’s MVA combine, the Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) has put up 86 candidates.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live | Will Aaditya Thackeray Retain His Seat From Worli Assembly Seat?
The Worli Assembly seat in south Mumbai has also garnered the attention of Mumbai and Maharashtra as it is a battle between two well-known candidates.
It is also a battle between the two Shiv Senas - the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya, who is a sitting MLA, is contesting the polls once again, this time on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket. In 2019, Aaditya was elected from the undivided Shiv Sena.
The other key candidate is senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora, son of former Congress leader and Union Minister Murli Deora.
Milind Deora, a former Congressman and Lok Sabha MP, switched sides and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
Worli consists of middle, upper middle class and rich families and areas like the BDD chawl, which houses hundreds of families.
The other key contender among the 10 contestants is Sandeep Sudhakar Deshpande, who resides in Dadar but has been fielded from Worli. The MNS also has a sizable chunk of votes in the area and a division in the votes could help the party.
While Aaditya could retain his seat, it is likely that Milind Deora could emerge as a giant killer.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live | Can Devendra Fadnavis Get Re-elected From Nagpur South-West?
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Nagpur-South West constituency have a special connection.
Fadnavias, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister, has been elected from this constituency for five times and is seeking re-election for the sixth time.
Fadnavis is contesting on a BJP ticket and has the support of the saffron party's top brass and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is a Lok Sabha member from Nagpur. On the other hand, Congress has fielded Prafulla Gudhade to take on Fadnavis.
For the record, there are 12 contestants in the fray, but the key battle is between the BJP and the Congress.
The road for Fadnavis could be difficult as Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, has repeatedly targeted Fadnavis, and has appealed to the Marathas, to vote against him. Marathas are a key community in Maharashtra and they are seeking reservation. The Maratha reservation has become a key poll issue.
Fadnavis also has the support of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Congress has the support of the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT).
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live | BJP Alleges Bitcoin Misuse By MVA; Opposition Hits Back
The BJP on Tuesday played purported voice notes of Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule to allege attempts to encash Bitcoins to influence Maharashtra elections, claiming it poses a serious question on the conduct of polls in a free and fair manner.
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that the development has "unmasked" the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and sought replies from the Congress and Sule, a Lok Sabha MP and daughter of NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.
Ahead of the BJP's scheduled press conference, Sule posted on X about the "familiar tactics of spreading false information to manipulate the righteous voters" before the polling day on Wednesday. Read More.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live | Preparations Underway
Preparations underway at polling booth in Mumbai ahead of voting. The number of candidates has increased by 28 per cent this time compared to the 2019 state assembly elections. This year, 4,136 candidates are contesting, up from 3,239 in 2019.
-
VIDEO | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Preparations underway at polling booth in #Mumbai ahead of voting.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 20, 2024
The number of candidates has increased by 28 per cent this time compared to the 2019 state assembly elections. This year, 4,136 candidates are contesting, up from… pic.twitter.com/WFKw8WowKu
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live | Mock Polls Begin
Mock polling underway at a polling booth in Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency, in Thane. Polling on all 288 Assembly constituencies of the state will begin at 7 am.
-
#WATCH | Mock polling underway at a polling booth in Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency, in Thane.— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
Polling on all 288 Assembly constituencies of the state will begin at 7 am. #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 pic.twitter.com/vxyf7GZ4tA
