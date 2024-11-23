Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Will Vijay Waddetiwar Retain His Bramhapuri Seat?

Chandrapur: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Vijay Waddetiwar is seeking a re-election from the Brahmapuri seat in Chandrapur district.

Waddetiwar, a known face among the locals, had won from the seat in the 2019 polls and that time he had the support of the undivided Nationalist Congress Party, which was founded by Sharad Pawar.

This time around he has the support of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). He is banking on the failures of the Eknath Shinde-led government and the guarantees promised by the Congress, if they come to power.

Waddetiwar, an experienced campaigner, is also close to the Congress high command and has blessings of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. He is pitted against BJP's Kishanlal Bajirao Sahare and is the definite favourite to win the seat as he has done enormous work in the constituency.

While the Vanchit Bahijan Aaghadi has fielded Dr Rahul Meshram from the seat, the main fight is between the BJP and the Congress.

Waddetiwar could also be one of the chief ministerial candidates if the Maha Vikas Aghadi comes to power in the state. If not made the Chief Minister, Waddetiwar could get one of the plum portfolios.